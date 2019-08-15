Marc Sullivan, CFA Joins Phoenix Management Services®

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Management Services®, a leading provider of sustainable, operationally focused solutions for middle market companies in transition, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Sullivan, CFA as a Managing Director in the firm’s Atlanta, GA office.



Mr. Sullivan joins Phoenix and complements an already outstanding team of professionals. He brings to the firm more than 20+ years of executive management and finance expertise with extensive international experience having worked with clients in over 20 countries. Marc will advise companies, boards of directors, lenders, private equity investors, and other stakeholders in industries spanning from manufacturing to construction, oil and gas, steel, and not-for-profit. He will also serve in crisis and interim management roles as well as provide strategic and transaction advisory services to clients.

“We are thrilled to add Marc to the professional team here at Phoenix,” stated Jim Fleet, Shareholder of Phoenix. “His wide range of experiences and expertise are the ideal fit to serve the continued growth of our southeast market area and other clients on a national basis.”

Throughout his professional career, Mr. Sullivan has worked closely with both high growth and transitional companies to deliver sustainable, actionable solutions to operational, financial, and governance challenges. He has served in a multitude of interim management roles, including but not limited to, CEO, CFO, and Chief Restructuring Officer. Prior to joining Phoenix, Mr. Sullivan worked in a variety of entrepreneurial and leadership roles. Mr. Sullivan earned his MBA from the Harvard School of Business with concentrations in finance and management. In addition, he holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) designation from the CFA Institute.

About Phoenix:

For 30 years, Phoenix has provided smarter, operationally focused solutions for middle market companies in transition. Phoenix Management Services® provides turnaround, crisis and interim management, and specialized advisory for both distressed and growth-oriented companies. Phoenix Transaction Advisory Services® provides quality of earnings, operational diligence, Quality of Enterprise®, management/organizational reviews, business integration, sell-side business preparation, and other transaction related support. Phoenix Capital Resources® provides seamless investment banking solutions including M&A advisory, complex restructurings and capital placements. Phoenix Capital Resources is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Proven. Results®.

If you would like to learn more about Phoenix, please visit http://www.phoenixmanagement.com/ or http://www.phoenixcapitalresources.com/

Contact: Jessica Zwirzina

(484) 841-6812

jzwirzina@phoenixmanagement.com



