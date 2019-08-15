Relatives of Fallen Public Employees Receive ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarships

35 students qualify for award honoring their loved ones

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirty-five daughters, sons, and wives of fallen firefighters, police officers, and other public employees will receive ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year. The recipients listed below will be awarded nearly $65,000 and will join more than 300 students who have received scholarships since the program was established in 2001.



"We are proud to present scholarships to this year’s talented and deserving students,” said ICMA-RC President and CEO Bob Schultze, who also serves as President of the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund. "The scholarships honor the memory of public employees who made the ultimate sacrifice serving their communities and help their loved ones pursue academic success.”



Recipients are selected based on qualifications including financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received and work experience. Individuals who apply must be the surviving child or spouse of a public employee who died in the line of duty. Students may choose to study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or post-secondary vocational or technical school.



To learn more about the scholarship program and this year’s recipients, visit www.icmarc.org/scholarship.

Recipient Hometown James P. Kegley Ashland, VA Kelsey N. Hart Bellington, WV Haley Hester Bladenboro, NC Treva Reaves Chesapeake, VA Caroline Grant Chicago, IL Gabrielle Leon Cleveland, OH Elizabeth McNamara Clinton, MA Joshua G. Lerma Cordova, TN Marlise Greene Deep Gap, NC Katlin D. Brown Parsons, KS Nicholas N. Nappi Farmingville, NY Haylea Ward Fillmore, NY Tessa L. Santner Gainesville, FL Emma R. Eck Goddard, KS Katie Nichols Indianola, IA Marya Fridley Indianola, IA Jared Nichols Indianola, IA Danielle Nichols Indianola, IA Carolina Martinez Indio, CA Matthew M.B. Proost Lakewood, CA Erin Robinson Memphis, TN Sara Hain New Brighton, MN Richard Kai McCurley New Orleans, LA Cydni Halloway New Orleans, LA Rebecca E. Townes Newburgh, NY Ms. Melanie Fontanez-Rivera Orlando, Fl Alyssa J. Rice Peabody, MA Hannah G. Rehak Pensacola, FL Robin A Hadaller Port Orchard, WA Ashton Lunger Reno, NV Timothy J. Santner Superior, CO Errica Stakely Tuskegee, AL Trina Scott Woodlawn, TN Savannah Flanscha York, PA Ingrid M. Perugachi Ancaster, ON, Can.

About the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship Fund



The Fund is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity founded by ICMA-RC in 2001. Financial support for the scholarship is provided by individuals, foundations, and organizations. Further information on making a donation and the application for future scholarships can be found at www.icmarc.org/scholarship.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation that, with its wholly owned subsidiaries, has approximately $57 billion in assets under management and administration (as of June 30, 2019). ICMA-RC is focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector retirement accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC's mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

