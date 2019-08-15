AbacusNext to Showcase HotDocs at ILTACON 2019

Innovations in Leading SaaS Document Automation Platform Position HotDocs as an Industry Standard

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AbacusNext®, the leading technology provider for the legal and accounting professions, today announced the company will be exhibiting at ILTACON 2019, August 18-22 at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. ILTACON is the premier legal technology conference for professionals driving legal operations strategies for today’s transforming legal industry.



HotDocs allows attorneys and legal staff to convert frequently used documents and forms into ready-to-use templates and to automatically generate new contracts, agreements, legal retainers, wills, trusts, pleadings, letters and court submittals – virtually any business or legal document – in a fraction of the time it would take to manually create a new document.

“It’s an exciting time for HotDocs,” says Gary Lessels, general manager for HotDocs. “Our SaaS hosted document automation platform is experiencing rapid global growth, as business and legal operations move to the cloud. HotDocs has been selected by a growing number of court systems, state and national governments and industry associations, accelerating the acceptance of HotDocs as an industry-standard platform for document automation.” As examples Lessels offered:

In a first of its kind agreement with China Going Global Think Tank, HotDocs’ document automation technology will power the docQbot bilingual contract drafting tool to aid organizations conducting international business with Chinese entities.

HotDocs software was selected as a preapproved document assembly solution under the government of Singapore Tech-celerate for Law funding initiative.

Attendees are invited to meet with HotDocs representatives at Booth #318 at ILTACON to learn more about document automation and how it can increase efficiencies, reduce costs and help offer personalized service to your clients while reducing administrative risk and cost. To schedule a meeting in advance, contact AbacusNext at marketing@abacusnext.com or visit the company website at www.abacusnext.com/iltacon.

About HotDocs

HotDocs is the global industry leader in document automation technology, with customers in 60 countries and over one million users. Document automation enables a vast reduction in time spent in the production of high-volume repeat documentation such as lending packages, credit documentation and client onboarding. Widely used within the banking, insurance, legal, government and corporate sectors, HotDocs software helps to increase accuracy, reduce cost, eliminate risk and improve efficiency in the generation of complex or simple repeat documentation.

For more information, visit www.hotdocs.com or connect with HotDocs on its blog and on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About AbacusNext

As the leading technology provider for the professional services sector, AbacusNext helps legal and accounting professionals achieve ultimate success and peace of mind through the delivery of a complete suite of compliance-ready technology solutions designed to support a secure and cloud-enabled practice at a cost they can afford. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and backed by private investment with Providence Equity, AbacusNext delivers products and services to over 12,000 clients worldwide.



