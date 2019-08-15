GivePower Unveils GivePartner Program

Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative Addresses the Global Water Crisis while also Driving Business Growth and Greater Employee Engagement

GivePower , a non-profit organization that provides solar energy solutions to developing regions around the world, today announced its partner initiative, the GivePower GivePartner Program . Created to provide mission-driven businesses with an impactful, turnkey, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the program was co-founded with Loanpal , a leading solar and home improvement lender.



The GivePartner Program has already on-boarded more than a dozen organizations. It provides businesses the opportunity to donate funds as a percentage or dollar amount with every business transaction or make a flat donation. In the case of residential solar providers, a donation is made with every solar system installed. Current participants include Arcadia Energy, Blue Raven Solar, CR Solar, Empire Solar Group, Energy Service Partners, Fuzion Energy, Icon Power, Kayo Energy, Movement Solar, New Mexico Solar Group, Pure Energy, Ready Home Energy, and Rockstars Solar. Additional support has been provided by Cypress Creek Renewables and Inspire.

“It’s been incredibly exciting and humbling to find these solar business leaders so eager to help,” said Michele Magee, GivePartner Program Lead and Strategic Advisor at Loanpal. “Each of these companies does purpose-driven work every day by helping homeowners go solar. The GivePartner Program allows them to go one step further by funding life-changing solar solutions that address big problems in the developing world. We couldn’t be more grateful for their support and look forward to working with many more like-minded leaders.”

844 million people across the globe lack access to clean drinking water and among them are more than 300,000 children who die every year due to waterborne diseases. 2 billion people currently live in water-scarce regions and as many as 3.5 billion could experience water scarcity by 2025. GivePower’s Solar Water Farm leverages advanced filtration and solar-powered desalination technology to transform 75,000 liters of brackish and/or seawater into clean, drinkable water – enough for up to 35,000 people every day. This innovative technology produces clean drinking water sustainably and affordably. In fact, just a small donation of $20 can provide a person in need with access to clean water for up to 20 years.

The first GivePower Solar Water Farm installation was recently completed in Kiunga, Kenya . GivePower has already identified additional locations in Kenya and Haiti for the next two Solar Water Farms to be installed before the end of the year, with plans for many more installations in 2020.

“The global water crisis is real and growing at an alarming rate,” said Hayes Barnard, Founder and President of GivePower. “The incredible support we’ve received and valuable partnerships we’re establishing with mission-driven businesses will save countless lives in developing regions that struggle for access to clean water. By deploying our Solar Water Farm technology, together we have a timely opportunity to prevent waterborne diseases, create new jobs, improve educational opportunities and develop local economies.”

In addition to its humanitarian contributions, the GivePartner Program can help businesses increase their market value, drive productivity and improve employee engagement. In fact, research has shown that CSR programs can enable businesses to grow their revenue by up to 20%, reduce the cost of debt by 40% or more and reduce employee turnover by up to 50%. The GivePartner Program can also benefit employees by fostering a sense of greater purpose, gratitude and alignment.

For more information on GivePower and its Solar Water Farms, please visit https://givepower.org/projects-2/ . GivePower welcomes organizations of all sizes and industries to its GivePartner Program. To inquire about becoming a corporate partner, please contact michele@givepower.org.

About GivePower

GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy across the world. GivePower uses solar energy and storage technologies to deliver the most essential community services to the developing world. GivePower has helped power some of the economically poorest countries, including communities across more than a dozen countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org and follow the organization on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

