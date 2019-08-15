Idaptive recognized as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Access Management

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaptive , the leading provider of Next-Gen Access solutions for Identity and Access Management (IAM), today announced that the company was named a Visionary in Gartner, Inc.’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Access Management1 report. Gartner’s expert analyst team evaluated fourteen IAM vendors on their product capabilities, ultimately placing for ability to execute and completeness of vision.



We believe this result is a direct reflection of Idaptive’s standout platform features that simplify IAM and enable Next-Gen Access for customers and users. These features include modern single sign-on (SSO), adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), an App Gateway service, Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) controls, and the use of machine learning-based User & Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) to create risk scoring based on user behavior. These features are among the many industry-leading capabilities provided by Idaptive’s Next-Gen Access Cloud , a scalable access management platform for businesses of all sizes. Idaptive’s access management solutions are the cornerstone of a Zero Trust security posture.

In our view, our recognition marks another important milestone for Idaptive. In less than a year since Idaptive spun out from Centrify as an independent company, it has received recognition from users and analysts alike in reviews and market research reports and won numerous awards.

“We feel that being a Visionary is a great designation for Idaptive, because our vision is crystal clear when it comes to understanding what enterprises need from an identity and access management solution, and how those needs are evolving,” said Idaptive CEO Danny Kibel . “We are committed to delivering IAM solutions that exemplify a visionary approach to addressing both access management and Zero Trust security.”

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Access Management, Michael Kelley, Abhyuday Data, Henrique Teixeira, 12 August 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Idaptive

Idaptive delivers Next-Gen Access, protecting organizations from data breaches through a Zero Trust approach. Idaptive secures access to applications and endpoints by verifying every user, validating their devices, and intelligently limiting their access. Idaptive Next-Gen Access is the only industry-recognized solution that uniquely converges Single Sign-On (SSO), adaptive M ulti-Factor Authentication (MFA), Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) and User Behavior Analytics (UBA). With Idaptive, organizations experience increased security, reduced complexity and have newfound confidence to drive new business models and deliver awesome customer experiences. Over 2,000 organizations worldwide trust Idaptive to proactively secure their businesses.

