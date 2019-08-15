Identiv Expands Footprint of Enterphone and Liberty Access Control Product Lines Across the U.S. Market

Company Grows Relationship with Distributor Anixter and Signs Representation Firm 1 Volt

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced the company has expanded its distributor relationship with Anixter and has signed representation firm 1 Volt, expanding the footprint of its Enterphone and Liberty Access Control product lines across the U.S. market.

Identiv’s intelligent Enterphone systems take telephone entry and visitor management to the next level. With over two million tenants currently in 35,000 residential and mixed-use properties — including apartments, condominiums, and office buildings — depending on Enterphone for the most secure visitor access, the systems are integrated, advanced, cost-effective, and based on the same technologies as Freedom and Liberty Access Control. Identiv’s high-tech, high-touch portfolio of telephone entry solutions protects the security and safety of people, property, and assets.

The Liberty Access Control system is a powerful, affordable access control solution for small-to-medium installations. Liberty provides web-based access control management for up to 32 doors, including elevator control and complex input and output logic. The system utilizes a compact web server appliance to administer the entire system and is accessible from any web browser and browser-enabled device.

“As we expand our Enterphone telephone entry and Liberty Access Control offerings across the U.S., we’re making our products more available, easier to purchase, and better supported,” said Scott Sieracki, Identiv Vice President of Premises Security. “Industry-leading representatives will now be available throughout the U.S. to assist with the day-to-day needs of our customers and partners, including A&Es and end-users. The expanded partnership with Anixter will make our product lines easier to procure from a local source and with 1 Volt as our first rep in the U.S. covering the entire east coast, we now have ‘feet on the street’ to promote our products, assist new and existing customers, and introduce them to new clients.”

"1 Volt Associates is excited to enter into this new vendor partnership Identiv,” said Brian Cain, 1 Volt Managing Partner. “We strive to only offer best-of-breed TAA- and BAA-compliant products, and we know that Identiv’s Enterphone and Liberty product lines will resonate with our customers. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Identiv, securing great opportunities in the near future."

Identiv will be showcasing Enterphone, Liberty Access Control, and its complete portfolio of physical security and secure identification solutions at GSX 2019 in Chicago, Illinois, September 10 - 12, 2019. Find Identiv at booth 593 or secure a meeting for the event today. For more information on Identiv’s products and solutions, visit identiv.com/products, call +1 888-809-8880, or contact sales@identiv.com.



About Anixter

Anixter is a leading global distributor of network and security solutions, electrical and electronic solutions, and utility power solutions. The company helps build, connect, power, and protect valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, Anixter offers full-line solutions and intelligence that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through its unmatched global distribution network along with its supply chain and technical expertise, Anixter helps lower the cost, risk, and complexity of customers’ supply chains. For more information, visit anixter.com.

About 1 Volt

1 Volt Associates, Inc. is a manufacturer's representative firm providing professional marketing to the low-voltage communications industry in the Mid-Atlantic territories of Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, North and South Carolina, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware. Offices are located in Silver Springs, MD, Richmond, VA, Charlotte NC and Philadelphia, PA. The firm's focus is the industrial security, industrial video, and low-voltage communications marketplace. For more information, visit 1volt.com.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.