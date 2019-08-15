X-Mode Launches Industry's First Fully Transparent and Privacy Conscious Location Data Network 

Founded by the developers of the popular Drunk Mode App, X-Mode is determined to create the standard for the location data industry

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The location data industry is set for a transformation due to the emergence of a new company, X-Mode, whose mission is to rid the sector of poor quality data and to bring a new level of transparency, privacy and honesty to the space.



Founded by the developers of the widely popular campus safety app Drunk Mode, X-Mode is on a mission to redefine the way location data is collected, used, and understood among consumers. This mantra is woven deep within the company as they work with app developers and data buyers to offer the highest quality data that strives to actively meet all current regulatory standards including the GDPR and CCPA.

X-Mode provides this anonymized user panel to hundreds of clients across multiple industries including Mapping and Location Services, AdTech, MarTech, FinTech, Smart Cities, Real Estate, and InsurTech.

X-Mode has one of the most accurate location data panels in the industry. As opposed to other players in the space, which rely upon inaccurate bidstream data collected from ad-based SDKS, X-Mode receives the majority of its data directly from mobile app publishers through XDK, its proprietary location based SDK. With over 300 apps on its platform, X-Mode licenses a high accuracy (70% accurate within 20 meters), dense data panel that includes mobility metrics (speed, bearing, altitude, vertical accuracy), near real-time GPS, and other detection capabilities (IoT, Wi-Fi, and Beacon).

“As we bring X-Mode to market our team quickly realized three major opportunities for disruption in the location industry: data licensees’ need for high-quality location data, publishers looking for additional monetization strategies, and consumers wanting more transparency on how their location data is being used,” said Josh Anton, CEO X-Mode.

Quality and Quantity: Data licensors need large scale data sets with high quality; however, there has yet to be a company that has both quality and scale. As a result, most buyers have to accept a trade off between quantity and quality due to the fragmentation of the market.



Data licensors need large scale data sets with high quality; however, there has yet to be a company that has both quality and scale. As a result, most buyers have to accept a trade off between quantity and quality due to the fragmentation of the market. Privacy: Data Licensors want to purchase location directly from apps that A) have a real use-case to run location, B) inform the publisher that data is being monetized, and C) inform the users that their data is being sold to third parties.



Data Licensors want to purchase location directly from apps that A) have a real use-case to run location, B) inform the publisher that data is being monetized, and C) inform the users that their data is being sold to third parties. Transparency: Many data licensees do not know where the data is coming from, increasing fears of inaccuracy and fraud. Similarly, most data sets in the market don’t have the depth needed to do accurate measurement or insights.

For App Developers:

For app developers, X-Mode has the XDK, an optimized SDK that collects the highest quality data with the lowest battery drain possible. The XDK serves as the core of X-Mode and provides users with easy opt-in and opt-out options. X-Mode also consults with app developers on how to monetize location data while actively complying with Apple, Google, and GDPR consent standards.

For Data Licensers:

X-Mode provides data licensors with the highest quality location data in near real time to help companies accurately determine visitation, mobility, and the context around visits and movement.

X-Mode collects data from verified data sources that meet privacy regulation standards including current laws such as the GDPR and upcoming regulations such as the CCPA. Once it collects and securely stores data in its platform, X-Mode successfully provides the data set that powers companies to develop new products and services that are more closely aligned with their customers.

The company will also soon embark on an initiative to provide nonprofits, charities, and emergency and disaster relief organizations with location data to advance their causes and further their quest to use data for impact through the X-Mode’s Picket Initiative.

About X-Mode:

X-Mode is creating the new standard for accuracy and transparency in location data, bridging gaps in the industry by building the world's largest, most accurate, first-party privacy-conscious location data panel at scale. Powered by the XDK -- X-Mode’s industry-leading location data SDK -- this new standard will improve the entire location data ecosystem, and allow companies to develop disruptive tools built on a foundation of quality data.

Whether it is through their suite of popular safety apps, the solutions they offer to data sellers and licensers, or their newly-launched social impact initiative Picket, the company is dedicated to creating a more efficient, just, and sustainable world, and constantly aims to power innovation with quality location.

Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

Broadsheet Communications

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.