ABC 101 Blog Series: Part 1, A New Take on New Construction

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index shows what affordable new and existing home prices are for the typical American family, and it predicts this figure will likely fall below 50% in 2019.4 The real estate industry recommends a median cost-of-home to median-household-income ratio of 2.6,5 yet the national ratio is above 7, as shown in the chart here.6

Catalyzing Innovations in Constructing New Buildings

The challenges outlined above indicate that the construction industry is ripe for rapid advancement, and recent developments suggest a new wave of innovation on the horizon. The industry has demonstrated a growing market for the use of new structural materials such as cross-laminated timber and structurally insulated panels, an increasing market share of offsite prefabricated building units, and the incorporation of robotics into traditional construction processes.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) is seeking to catalyze innovations and advancements in how we think about and construct new buildings. With the recent release of EERE's Building Technologies Office's (BTO) Advanced Building Construction funding opportunity announcement and the launch of the Advanced Building Construction Initiative, BTO is funding research into new strategies and technologies for the construction of high performing buildings to realize an affordable, reliable, and resilient energy future.

What are some of the innovative construction strategies that can improve energy efficiency? Below is a short, non-comprehensive list of just some of the innovations on EERE's radar:

New Building Materials Building with newly developed materials, such as recycled materials or existing materials not traditionally used in construction, creates potential to decrease the overall energy used to construct buildings while simultaneously decreasing operational energy expenditures. New materials also pave the way for buildings to host and act as distributed energy resources, incorporating technologies such as solar panel facades, thermal storage, and those with self-healing capabilities. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory is exploring the development of new materials to leverage the building envelope’s energy storage potential. Oak Ridge National Laboratory is developing self-healing film for specific types of building insulation. Industry partner InventWood, LLC, is reimagining insulation by using natural wood material that is cost effective yet mechanically strong, providing load-bearing function.

Construction choices and activities significantly impact the near- and long-term operational energy performance of buildings. The incorporation of recent advancements in manufacturing, fabrication, materials, and logistics hold the potential to drastically improve the efficiency and comfort of our building stock. As the construction industry adopts technology advancements from other sectors, it will be critical to incorporate energy efficiency and grid flexibility into new advanced building strategies. While we may start constructing buildings faster and cheaper, we can also build them smarter, healthier, more responsive, and with a smaller environmental footprint.

