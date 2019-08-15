Tech Startup Onfleet Ranks No. 124 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 — Inc. Magazine’s List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Onfleet’s three-year revenue growth of 2,795 percent attributed to the successful industry adoption of its last-mile delivery software

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfleet, the fastest-growing provider of last-mile delivery management software, announced today that it has been ranked No. 124 on Inc. magazine annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Onfleet – also ranked No. 22 in California, No. 8 in San Francisco and No. 10 among other Logistics & Transportation companies – was named to the list based on a three-year revenue growth rate of 2,795 percent.



Onfleet helps retailers, ranging from grocery stores and pharmacies to restaurants and retailers, improve the efficiency of their last-mile delivery operations by offering intuitive driver apps, real-time tracking, route optimization, notifications for customers, and a robust API. Onfleet’s software helps retailers plan and execute on more pickups and deliveries with the same resources, without sacrificing on-time delivery rates. Since its founding in 2015, Onfleet has grown by 25x – from powering fewer than 1M deliveries in 2015, to well over 1M per month in 2018. It has thousands of customers around the world, including United Supermarkets, The Gap and Imperfect Produce.

“We are honored to be included on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time,” said Khaled Naim, CEO and Co-founder of Onfleet. “Over the years we’ve seen a rise in retailers seeking new tools to help them meet rising consumer expectations and perfect their last-mile delivery. I’m proud of our teams working closely with our retail customers big and small across all industries to help them succeed with their delivery operations.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

About Inc. Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Onfleet

Onfleet is a modern, cloud-based logistics management software platform that supports thousands of delivery fleets in the U.S. and 90 countries around the world. The company powers millions of deliveries every month across a broad range of industries including grocery, retail, alcohol, pharmacy, parcel and furniture. Onfleet's platform includes a web-based dashboard, intuitive driver apps, real-time tracking and notifications for customers, and a robust API. It helps businesses route and dispatch efficiently, collect proof of delivery, access comprehensive last-mile delivery analytics, and provide a delightful customer experience. Onfleet's clients include innovative delivery enterprises like Imperfect Produce, The Gap, Firehouse Subs, NAPA Auto Parts, Capsule, Lugg and Chewse. For more information, visit www.onfleet.com or follow us at @onfleet .

Media Contact:

Michelle Faulkner

+1 617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/733a3ab5-5745-4655-bb7f-2ca9faea1784

Onfleet is the fastest-growing provider of last-mile delivery management software Onfleet’s software helps retailers plan and execute on more pickups and deliveries with the same resources, without sacrificing on-time delivery rates.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.