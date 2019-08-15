Fun Spot America Announces Golden Rule Day at Atlanta Park

Family-owned theme park is dedicated to treating others how we would like to be treated

ATLANTA - Fun Spot America Atlanta is initiating its Golden Rule Day in Fayetteville, GA on Saturday, August 17th and raising funds for Fayette County Public Schools.

Guests will receive huge savings that day with Single Day Fun Passes reduced to $20 each, and for every Fun Pass purchased, Fun Spot will donate $5 to the Fayette County Education Foundation.

“I am so excited about this event as it reminds me of growing up in my parent’s house,” Fun Spot America CEO and owner John Arie Jr. said. “They always treated others how they wanted to be treated.” “As I have taken over for my father after 50+ years in the industry it has not been easy filling his shoes,” John Arie Jr. said. “I realized about a year ago that when you practice the Golden Rule everything else falls into place and I am so excited to go public with this mission as we all need to practice this a little bit more in our lives.”

“We have been so blessed with our business in the 20+ years in central Florida and now in Fayetteville, Georgia,” John Arie Jr. said. “Giving back to the community is what warms our hearts and we are setting the example through our actions, not just our words.” “We invite everyone to come to our park and see it first-hand.”

“Come out and see it for yourself and let me know how your experience was,” John Arie Jr. said. “It doesn’t end there, we want to help our community so 25% of our Single Day Fun Pass sales for this promotion is going back into our Fayette County Public Schools.” “This is going directly to the students and teachers in this community.”

Guests may purchase up to ten Single Day Fun Passes and use them on August 17th or any time before June 1st of 2020. Passes are on sale all day online or at the park.

“We have had an overwhelming response from our government officials, local business leaders, corporations, media partners, Florida Citrus Sports, and many more.” John Arie Jr. said. “We are going to turn the communities we serve, this nation, and then the globe GOLD!!!!” “Thanks for being a part of our mission!!!!”

About Fun Spot America

Fun Spot America debuted on Christmas Eve 1997 as a small five-acre park with go-karts, rides and an arcade. Twenty years later, Fun Spot America has grown to include three different locations and over 100 total acres of family fun. The flagship Orlando location includes the city’s first wooden roller coaster – one of more than 20 different rides – and the Kissimmee park has more than 20 attractions, including the world’s largest skycoaster and Orlando’s only inverted wooden coaster. The Atlanta location is home to the Samson go-kart track, which is over forty feet tall and 1,800 feet long – plus a brand-new Ferris wheel, indoor bumper cars and more fun for the whole family. For more information on Fun Spot America,

visit Fun-Spot.com.

DAVID HUMMER Fun Spot America Atlanta 407.363.3867 ext. 110 dhummer@fun-spot.com



