Zephyr Real Estate Welcomes Eileen Mougeot

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eileen Mougeot , formerly with Hill & Co., has joined the ranks of Zephyr Real Estate. Hailing from Northwestern Connecticut, she attended Simmons College in Boston and the Sorbonne University in Paris. She is fluent in both English and French.



Eileen spent most of her real estate career at Hill & Co. where she was a consistent top producer, a managing broker and Vice President. Feeling the need for a change, she carefully considered various options before selecting Zephyr as her new home. She specializes in both San Francisco and Southern Marin properties, and brings with her a vast customer base and derives the bulk of her business from repeat and referral clients.

She has weathered the many and varied market conditions in her years in San Francisco and has finely tuned her marketing and selling techniques to best serve her clientele. Her glowing references confirm that she is hard working, skilled in negotiations and dedicated to providing the best and most positive real estate experiences.

“Eileen’s reputation precedes her, and we are excited to welcome her aboard,” remarked Michael Barnacle, Sales Manager at Zephyr’s Pacific Heights office. “Her professionalism and integrity are an excellent fit for Zephyr.”

She will be based at Zephyr’s Pacific Heights office and may be reached at Eileen@emougeot.com or 415.302.9086.

“I am delighted to be a part of the dynamic culture and momentum at Zephyr,” commended Eileen. “The energy is strong and positive, and I’m thrilled about this new chapter.”

Eileen currently resides in Mill Valley with her husband, Charles, and together they have traveled the world.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d0e24cc-0182-436b-840e-13b420c1838d

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

Eileen-Mougeot Zephyr Real Estate Welcomes Eileen Mougeot



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.