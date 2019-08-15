Rocky Lozano Joins TAB Bank’s Business Development Team

/EIN News/ -- OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Rocky Lozano (469-222-2795, rocky.lozano@tabbank.com ) to their business development team as Vice President and Business Development Officer. Rocky will be based in Dallas and will be responsible for sourcing new business opportunities by providing asset-based and factoring working capital facilities to commercial entities in the Southwestern United States with annual revenues of $2 million to $150 million.



Rocky has worked as a business development officer in the accounts receivable and asset-based lending space for many years. He previously worked for ten years with Bank of America before diving into the consulting world as a project manager. As a consultant, his experience performing current state workshops and future state process improvement proposals has aided his ability to provide businesses with the best possible solutions for success. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Real Estate from the University of North Texas.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris

Director of Marketing

801-624-5172

trevor.morris@tabbank.com

Twitter - @TABBank

Facebook - facebook.com/TABbank

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b26c6318-ff9b-46cc-a28d-5241688f8524





Rocky Lozano Business Development Officer



