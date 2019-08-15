Uplift Education Receives Superior FIRST Accountability Rating

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Texas Education Agency awarded a preliminary Superior FIRST Accountability rating to Uplift Education. Uplift provides an International Baccalaureate, college preparatory education to 20,000 students in the North Texas area across 43 schools in Dallas/Fort Worth.

“We are honored to have received a Superior rating demonstrating the commitment of Uplift’s finance and accounting departments and school and network leaders, ensuring that funds entrusted to us are being used in an effective and efficient way to achieve a whole scholar experience at every campus in our network,” said Yasmin Bhatia, CEO of Uplift Educations.

According to the Texas Education Agency, the purpose of the financial accountability rating system, known as the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST), is to ensure that open-enrollment charter schools and charter schools operated by a public institution of higher education are held accountable for the quality of their financial management practices and that they improve those practices. The system is designed to encourage Texas public schools to better manage their financial resources in order to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.

Uplift Education schools have been serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex for more than 20 years. Spaces are still available at Uplift Elevate Preparatory located in west Fort Worth. For more information visit uplifteducation.org.







About Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating a network of 43 tuition-free, college preparatory, public charter schools in Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie and DeSoto serving students in Pre-K- 12th grades. Uplift is a B rated district by the Texas Education Agency, and Uplift schools provide a rigorous multidisciplinary curriculum with an emphasis on college preparation and the International Baccalaureate. Uplift is one of the Top 5 IB Districts in the nation, in number of authorized programmes, and educates nearly 20,000 students, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. Uplift schools are public schools -- students are selected by a blind lottery with no information collected on their past academic performance. For more information, visit uplifteducation.org or facebook.com/uplifteducation.

