MaxJax Tilt Lift Revolutionizes Home Garages

Dannmar’s MaxJax Tilt Sets New Standard For Portable Lifts

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dannmar INC is rolling out its new line of portable lifts to meet the ever growing industry trend toward convenience and mobility for garages and home wrenchers. The portable line includes the powerhouse MaxJax Tilt, and the incredibly handy MaxJax Kick. Available Fall 2019.



“We are proud to announce the release of our new mobile lift line, MaxJax Tilt and MaxJax Kick that joins our patented MaxJax 2-post lift,” said Mike O’Connell, Director of Operations for Dannmar. “The industry has been moving toward more portability in lifts for several years and these innovative lifts from Dannmar set a new standard for convenience and flexibility.”

With its unique features, the MaxJax Tilt can easily be stored when not used, maximizing the entire garage space, and includes 2 wall mounts that allows the MaxJax Tilt to be stored flat. When finished using, just lower it down flat and hang it on the wall. This versatile lift is truly portable at only 130 lbs. and can also be used outside or at the track.

“The MaxJax Tilt is the first in our new line of lifts and offers tremendous flexibility to a commercial garage or a home wrencher,” added O’Connell. “The fact that it’s powered by only a hand drill and there are no hydraulics involved makes this a home garage necessity. We just received our first shipments and responses have been incredible. These lifts are turning the garage and home do-it-yourself market upside down. To be able to work quickly and then store the lift away flat is a valuable asset to work spaces which can be cramped from time to time.”

The MaxJax Tilt can lift 6600 lbs. and rolls easily under the car, offering a unique “tilt it forward”, “tilt it back” option for quick access to either the front or the rear of the car. This feature, along with the fact that the MaxJax Tilt can be hung on a wall, make the lift revolutionary. The unit comes with a 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty and the price point is one of the lowest in the market for mobile lifts.

“The idea of customization and personalization has been growing throughout the industry,” said O’Connell. "Our goal is help enthusiasts who are passionate about the hobby, so it’s exciting to see how their love for cars, trucks and SUVs is impacting the industry. We developed this new line of portable lifts to satisfy this growing demand for mobility and convenience.”

Dannmar Equipment INC is a California Corporation established in 2005. Dannmar sells automotive lifts and equipment worldwide.

