Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

CadmiumCD Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the 4th Time, Ranking No. 3441 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 107% Percent

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that CadmiumCD is No. 3441 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year is an honor,” says CadmiumCD CEO and co-founder, Michelle Wyatt. “We strive to build real-world solutions for conferences, trade shows, and events. Our continued success cements our position as a leading event management software provider for customers in our industry.”

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

CadmiumCD prides itself on hiring well and working with clients to create solutions for real-world problems. Their aggressive development cycle allows them to turn around new updates, feature releases, and product launches on a monthly basis. They also strive to create a strong community around their products through their annual conference, monthly online users groups and webinars, quarterly training sessions and events, and through their online product portal, myCadmium.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

CONTACT: Michael Doane, 410-638-9239, michael@cadmiumcd.com

More about CadmiumCD

CadmiumCD is an event management software company with more than 15 years of experience providing solutions for Meeting Planners, Exhibition Organizers, Education Directors, and Attendees. The company’s award-winning platform is trusted by more than 3,500 meeting professionals worldwide to collect, manage and share content to all event stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.cadmiumcd.com or call 1-877-426-6323.



