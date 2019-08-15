RosettaBooks publishes Risk: Living on the Edge by Michael E. Tennenbaum

/EIN News/ -- “This is for sure an exciting, interesting, and important book to read. It traces the unusually rich lifetime experiences of Michael Tennenbaum. This life of his stands as such a towering positive example of what one good person can accomplish in this life. This special book presents an outstanding learning experience for all of us.” —John H. McArthur, Dean Emeritus, Harvard Business School

“Innovators see opportunity in doing things differently. But to be successful, they have to understand risk. Michael Tennenbaum’s Risk is chock full of examples of new ways to look at the world. It’s a helpful reminder that the key to living on the edge is about asking the right questions and forcing yourself out of your comfort zone.” —Steve Case, chairman, The Case Foundation; co-founder, AOL; and author of The Third Wave, a #1 New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk-taker Michael E. Tennenbaum has contributed mightily to American financial institutions, business, and society. A financier, adventurer, and philanthropist, in his debut book, Risk: Living on the Edge (RosettaBooks/August 13, 2019/$34.99), he delivers intriguing insider details on how “impossible” deals are completed, along with an inspiring guide to applying risk-taking successfully to your business and personal life.

Tennenbaum takes us behind the scenes at Bear Stearns, illuminating the end of that great American success story as never before disclosed. He imparts insights from investment banking, risk arbitrage, and options; how he employed risk to achieve competitive advantage after leaving Bear Stearns and starting his own firms; the inner machinations of his high-stakes deals; and the backstory to innovations he created.

A daredevil who feeds sharks and swims with humpback whales, who has lifted off from an aircraft carrier, descended in a nuclear submarine, trained with the Navy SEALs, taken the Olympic bobsled run in Innsbruck, and driven an elephant in the Mekong River, Tennenbaum describes his theory of risk as the compelling force of some people’s lives, and the trait that drives visionary pioneers toward their unending accomplishments.

He shares strategies on applying boldness and challenging the status quo to seize opportunities, face struggles that pay off, manage mistakes, and give back to one’s community. Reading Risk, you get to walk in the shoes of an unpredictable, very successful self-made man who follows his own path. Applying personal tales of pushing limits and his experiences with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Smithsonian Institution, Harvard Business School, and the Joffrey Ballet, among other firms and cultural institutions, he demonstrates how to reach greater heights of performance, achievement, and contentment.

Risk is a fascinating look at financial industry management, non-profits and how to help them grow, civic projects and how to combat inertia, and one man’s craving to move the needle of social progress. It is a thrilling ride of a personal story and a guidebook on how to practice risk-taking in your own life and business for success in both.

Risk: Living on the Edge is available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook wherever books are sold.

About the Authors

MICHAEL TENNENBAUM is the founder of Caribbean Capital & Consultancy Corp., a co-founder of Tennenbaum Capital Partners, LLC, and a former general partner of Bear Stearns, who introduced innovations in investment banking, risk arbitrage, and options during his Wall Street career. A recipient of the Department of Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Award, he is on the national board of the Smithsonian Institution, where he founded the Tennenbaum Marine Observatories Network, and serves on the Boys & Girls Clubs of America national board. He is founder of the Tennenbaum Interdisciplinary Center at the Neuropsychiatric Institute at UCLA, and the Tennenbaum Institute at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

DONNA BEECH is a New York Times bestselling co-author of dozens of books with leaders in the fields of science, law, medicine, psychology, exploration, sports, education, business and the arts.

About RosettaBooks: RosettaBooks is a leading independent trade publisher headquartered in New York City. Launched in 2001, it pioneered the exclusive ebook publication of iconic titles, including those from Kurt Vonnegut and William Manchester. Today RosettaBooks focuses on publishing high profile nonfiction titles. For more information, please visit RosettaBooks.com and follow the publisher on Facebook and Twitter.

Additional Praise for Michael Tennenbaum’s Risk

“You will have so much fun and learn so much about how creative finance and securities markets really work in this candid, action-packed book that you will wish it were much longer.” —Charles “Charley” D. Ellis, founder of Greenwich Associates, former Yale University investment committee chair, director of The Vanguard Group, and author of Winning the Loser’s Game

“If you don’t live on the edge, you are using up too much space. Michael Tennenbaum is the epitome of this approach and shows us all how to live a full, successfully productive life by always going to the edge.” —Franz Weber, six-time consecutive world speed skiing champion

“The vast amount of knowledge presented in Risk: Living on the Edge is enough to fortify even the foremost other existing authorities on the subject. … Readers will come away schooled and very entertained. (It is) a superior detailed run through the trade of risk itself to descriptions of the vast experience of a true adventurist and analyst. The accounts are massively fortified with strategic ideas. There are no punches pulled. Highly recommended.” —The Indie Source



“Risk: Living On The Edge pulls out all the stops to entertain and educate…to set the record straight and teach people about the countless variables of risk management. Risk contains a whole sea of knowledge … of risk management and risk taking, with sharp examples of what and what not to do, as well as how to stay in it and maintain it. A fantastic read.” —VENTS Magazine

“(Risk is) the all-pro how-to guide and adventure trip in one, with the risk-taking knowledge and business procedures it takes to be a winning risk professional. Tennenbaum is an ultra-daredevil with everything under his belt from swimming with whales and feeding sharks to lifting off of an aircraft carrier and training with Navy SEALs. It would be hard to find a better source on the subject.” —Independent Music & Arts



CONTACT:

Hilsinger-Mendelson / 212-725-7707

Sandi Mendelson; smendelson@hmieast.com

Madison McKeever; mmckeever@hmieast.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/832343e8-558b-4daf-a04a-af6da940dce4.

Risk: Living on the Edge Available wherever books are sold in ebook, hardcover, and audiobook.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.