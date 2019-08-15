Global Spirulina Market Breakdown by Type, Application, Drug Formulation, and Region - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spirulina Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global spirulina market to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025.



The report on the global spirulina market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The study on spirulina market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on spirulina market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global spirulina market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global spirulina market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growing malnutrition, growing demand for natural food colors, increasing vegetarianism

Rise in the demand for cyanobacteria due to their contribution to weight reduction

2) Restraints

Lesser stability and poor sustainability of natural colors

3) Opportunities

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of spirulina superfood

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Spirulina Market Highlights

2.2. Spirulina Market Projection

2.3. Spirulina Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Spirulina Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Drug Formulation

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Spirulina Market



4. Spirulina Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Spirulina Market by Type

5.1. Arthrospira Platensis

5.2. Arthrospira Maxima



6. Global Spirulina Market by Application

6.1. Food & Beverages

6.2. Animal Feed

6.3. Nutraceuticals

6.4. Cosmetics

6.5. Other Application



7. Global Spirulina Market by Drug Formulation

7.1. Tablet and Capsule

7.2. Powder

7.3. Liquid

7.4. Granule & Gelling Agent



8. Global Spirulina Market by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Spirulina Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Spirulina Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Spirulina Market by Drug Formulation

8.1.4. North America Spirulina Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.4. RoW



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Spirulina Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

9.2.2. Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd.

9.2.3. Cyanotech Corporation

9.2.4. Sensient Technologies Corporation

9.2.5. DIC Corporation

9.2.6. Algenol Biofuels Inc.

9.2.7. Naturex S.A.

9.2.8. Sunrise Nutrachem Group Co. Ltd.

9.2.9. DDW The Color House

9.2.10. Parry Neutraceuticals

9.2.11. Other Companies



