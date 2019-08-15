The Next Street Driving School Wins National “Happiest Company Award” for the Second Year in a Row

Named TINYpulse® Happiest Organization in the Education Category for 2017 and 2018

Hartford, CT, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Next Street Driving School, a Connecticut driving program boasting more than 15,000 students at over 70 locations statewide, today announced that they have won the TINYpulse® Happiest Company Award for the second year in a row. TINYpulse offers employee survey software with the mission of celebrating the happiest, most engaging and dynamic organizations around the globe, and The Next Street continues to exemplify this mission.

The award criteria is simple: winners are the organizations with the highest average Happiness Scores in 2018; and less than 1% of eligible organizations win. There is no selection committee – just stats – and the numbers speak for themselves. The Next Street has won a TINYaward for Happiest Organization in the Education category in both 2017 and 2018, scoring so high month-over-month on employee happiness rating that they can't help but be called one of the happiest companies in the country. And they are in good company; past winners include such organizations as the Boston Red Sox and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

As a family-owned and operated business, The Next Street prides itself on maintaining a positive and vibrant company culture makes the whole team feel like a family.“ We have built our business on making the process of getting your driver's license fun, easy, and stress-free, and that’s the way we approach each day, both in and out of the workplace,” said Brandon Dufour, CEO, The Next Street. “We define success as surrounding ourselves with people who are respected and respectful, which results in an excellent outcome: everyone at The Next Street is really, really nice. It’s just so refreshing and makes coming into work each day a joy.”

“At The Next Street and other Happiest Company Winners, employees are led by individuals that understand people are the number one asset to their organization. They are checking in not only on the organizational health of the company but the health of their people as well,” said Andrew Sumitani, TINYpulse Senior Director of Marketing.

Hosting the only full in-house and local customer service team in Connecticut, the process to start your driving journey has never been less complicated. The Next Street proudly offers flexible schedules, affordable prices, and fantastic customer service. As evidenced by this award, their entire team of staff loves their jobs and they pass this enthusiasm on to their students. The Next Street truly cares about their students’ success in becoming responsible and educated drivers.

The Next Street Driving School offers both Full Driver Education Courses and modified 8-Hour Safe Driving Courses. Available upgrades also include private driving lessons and license testing services, so students can customize a program that is perfect for them. Additionally, The Next Street has recently added Driver Rehabilitation Services to their list of programs to help those with health challenges maintain or gain the highly valued independence of driving.

To learn more about The Next Street Driving School and to find a Connecticut location near you, visit: https://www.thenextstreet.com/.

About The Next Street Driving School

The Next Street is a Connecticut based company that focuses on making it easy to get your driver’s license by providing outstanding customer service. Since November 2018, they also provide outstanding rehabilitative services. No matter the need, The Next Street is prepared with the friendly knowledgeable staff and the equipment modifications required to drive safely.



About TINYpulse

TINYpulse makes truly unique software tools for businesses that treasure their most valued resource — their people. TINYpulse encourages leadership to regularly ask employees “how happy are you at work?” and then act on the anonymous replies. Over 1,000 organizations use TINYpulse’s platform to respond to employee feedback, and engaged organizations like The Next Street see great results.

