Command Alkon Hosts Industry Leadership Round Table at ELEVATE - Construction’s Heavy Work Conference

Supplier Collaboration Session To Support Productivity, People and Process Enablement Across The Heavy Building Material Supply Network

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, will offer a leadership track this fall for industry Executives and Innovators at ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference. ELEVATE’s Leadership Round Table is a facilitated, interactive discussion with executive stakeholders from across the Heavy Work Community including Heavy-Civil and Commercial Contractors, Departments of Transportation (DOTs), and Project Owners through to their Bulk Material Suppliers, Concrete Producers, and Logistics Providers.



“The Leadership Round Table allows innovators in the industry to share best practices and to learn about the benefits of collaboration within a digitally-enhanced supply chain,” said Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “As our industry gains momentum with digitized business processes, the more we can do to transform our businesses, the faster our companies will improve productivity and gain greater profits.”

The rapid rate of change of customer demands and expectations, alongside amplified risk and economic uncertainty, means that the digital transformation of Construction’s Heavy Work Supply Chain is Made for Now; appropriately this year’s event theme. The Leadership Round Table is for invited guests and will be facilitated by Anne Ellis, CEO, Ellis Global and Executive Director, Charles Pankow Foundation. BASF and Master Builders Solutions are premier sponsors.

The agenda for the Leadership Round Table includes an opening session, small, large and focus group workshops, meals and networking, and an exclusive happy hour. Additional networking opportunities are an offsite dinner and social event the evening prior, the ELEVATE Welcome Celebration, and the ELEVATE Expo. Visit theheavyworkconference.com to register for ELEVATE.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For Immediate Release:

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Charity Newsome

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3914

cnewsome@commandalkon.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.