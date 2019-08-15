Photomedicine Technologies: Worldwide Market Insights & Projections 2019-2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photomedicine Technologies - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Photomedicine Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$144.2 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 4.8%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Dermatology, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$79.6 Million by the year 2025, Dermatology will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$26 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Dermatology will reach a market size of US$5.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Abbott Medical Optics Inc. (USA)
- Alma Lasers Ltd. (Israel)
- BIOLASE Inc. (USA)
- biolitec AG (Austria)
- Colorado Skin & Vein (USA)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)
- Massachusetts General Hospital - The Wellman Center for Photomedicine (USA)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- Pfizer Inc. (USA)
- Quantel Medical (France)
- Spectranetics Corporation (USA)
- SWITCH Biotech LLC (USA)
- THOR Photomedicine Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Vascular Solutions Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Photomedicine Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Lights with Specific Wavelengths Using Lasers (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Polychromatic Polarized Light (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Full Spectrum Light (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Dichroic Lamps (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Light-Emitting Diodes (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Photomedicine Technologies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Lights With Specific Wavelengths Using Lasers (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Polychromatic Polarized Light (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Full Spectrum Light (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Dichroic Lamps (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
- Light-Emitting Diodes (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Photomedicine Technologies Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Lights With Specific Wavelengths Using Lasers (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Polychromatic Polarized Light (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Full Spectrum Light (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Dichroic Lamps (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Light-Emitting Diodes (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gloo93
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.