New Auto Report from IgnitionOne Reveals 41% YoY Increase in Desktop Engagement

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IgnitionOne , a global marketing technology and services leader with a focus on the automotive sector, today announced the release of its Q2 2019 Automotive Industry Report . The report highlights year-over-year (YoY) growth in key categories, including site visits, engagement, and leads within North America and Europe.

Despite the costs of new vehicle ownership rising in North America due to tariffs and rising interest rates, customer engagement has increased in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018, with car shoppers exhibiting 12% higher engagement YoY. Mobile continued to showcase growth with a 55% share in visits compared to desktop and tablets, up 9% from Q1 2019. Desktop has remained an important device for customers conducting more in-depth research with engagement increasing by 41% YoY.

Looking at vehicle segments, SUVs dominated the share of site visits and leads with small SUVs accounting for 34% of all leads and 32% of all site visits in Q2 2019. Meanwhile, compact cars saw an 8% decrease in site visits between Q1 2019 and Q2 2019.

“While auto industry sales have shown signs of a decline for a few quarters now, understanding consumers' shopping behaviors will give marketers an edge during this downturn,” said Rachel Pierson, Global Director of Strategic Accounts at IgnitionOne. “Consumers are spending more time researching vehicles across devices and visiting comparison pages to find the best deal. Engagement on these sites remains consistent, which presents a great opportunity for marketers to dig deep into first-party data, with tools like CDPs, and get a 360-degree view of the consumer to further enhance the path to purchase and inform future marketing decisions.”

The report also analyzed trends across Europe. Aggregate interest in cars saw healthy growth, with an 8% increase in site visits YoY. Mobile accounted for 55% of these site visits in Europe, up 19% YoY. Additionally, tablet visits declined this quarter with a 13% YoY decrease.

“IgnitionOne’s quarterly automotive reports give us a strong view into our own digital marketing performance, as well as overall industry trends and best practices,” said Damir Gavran, European Sales and Marketing Operations Manager at Opel. “Having insight into important future trends and data helps us put our brand into perspective against our competitors and enhance our overall marketing strategies.”

Methodology

Based on first-party data gathered from more than 350 automotive manufacturers and dealer websites across more than 50 countries, the Automotive Industry Report looks at global car trends including website visits, visitor engagement, and cumulative leads. The proprietary IgnitionOne Score™ models and defines, in real-time, each site visitor’s propensity to convert, based on the individual’s level of engagement and on-site behavior.

About IgnitionOne

IgnitionOne’s leading Customer Intelligence Platform enables marketers to find, value and engage their best customers in order to maximize digital marketing results. IgnitionOne’s technology provides real-time, actionable insights for smarter marketing decisions and omnichannel engagement. IgnitionOne is one of the largest independent marketing technology companies in the world, currently scoring over 600 million users monthly in 75 countries and powering more than $60 billion in revenue each year for leading brands including Samsung, General Motors, Dollar General, Lenovo, Wyndham, and Lumber Liquidators.

