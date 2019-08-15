Patriot One Partners with Johnson Controls International on Security Platform Integrations

Tier 1 Security Integrator Johnson Controls, to work with PATSCAN engineering teams for security projects with Professional Sports Franchises and a global transportation client

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to announce an integration partnership with Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI). The signed agreement follows successful PATSCAN Platform demonstrations at the ISC West Conference and Cisco Live. The integrated solution, and subsequent ongoing development efforts, will become part of overall security system deployment projects with Johnson Controls’ key clients, including sports franchises and a global transportation client.



“Partnering with Johnson Controls on this security network and access control integration project is truly an honor for our team,” expressed Martin Cronin, Patriot One CEO. “We’re pleased that the many demonstrations and pilots of our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform in recent months have captured the interest not only of this Tier 1 global security integrator, but several of their high-profile clients, including professional sports franchises and fortune 100 clients.”

The PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform currently includes four (4) unique threat detection sensors / software components, including the PATSCAN CMR covert weapon detection sensor, the PATSCAN VRS video threat recognition software, the PATSCAN STS multi-chemical threat detection sensor and the new PATSCAN TMS covert weapon detection sensor. Patriot One’s management and technical teams are also in evaluation of other threat detection components, which can be added to the PATSCAN Platform and may be included in some of the ongoing integration development efforts with Johnson Controls and their clients. Over the past two years, Patriot One has demonstrated successful integrations with other security technologies, including Smarter Security, ReconaSense and March Networks.

“Patriot One’s PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform, and its sensor components, meets many of the requirements for preventative security measures and non-visual requests for our key clients,” shared Kit Bishop, of Johnson Controls International. “Deploying Patriot One’s platform with our security solutions and technologies will effectively enable us to deliver a layer of protection to increase the safety and peace of mind of our clients and the customers who visit their campuses and sports venues.”

Following these initial integration projects, Patriot One and Johnson Controls will begin rollout with key clients within the United States and global industries.

About Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot Ones' mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Covert Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI/machine learning software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee & public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

