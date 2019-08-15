Zadara Partners with Veeam for Scalable, Cost-Effective Backup Repository

Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service Leader Becomes Veeam Technology Alliance Partner, Achieves Veeam Ready Status

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara Storage Inc. , a pioneer in enterprise storage-as-a-service, today announced a technology partnership with Veeam® Software , the leader in backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™ . As a Veeam Technology Alliance Partner, Zadara allows Veeam customers to create a scale-out backup repository comprised of multiple tiers of storage, optimized for performance or capacity.



As part of the program, Zadara has achieved Veeam Ready status in the repository category. The Veeam Ready Program provides a solution qualification and testing process to help Veeam partners meet their standards. Achieving this status designates the highest level of qualification and testing for secondary storage products.

“With this new partnership, we’re giving Veeam customers the opportunity to leverage Zadara storage and create a unified, single platform on-premises or in the cloud, and we’re doing it in a way that they can tailor to their actual needs. Zadara provides the only true OpEx model for all storage tiers. Zadara users can scale up or down as needed – and never pay for unused capacity,” noted Scott Hebert, chief revenue officer for Zadara.

Zadara is the first and only company to offer enterprise storage as a complete service, available on-premises and in the cloud. Zadara transforms storage-related costs from a variable mix of equipment and management expenses to a predictable, on-demand, pay-per-use, elastic service that greatly simplifies planning, streamlines budgeting and improves ROI.

For more information: https://www.zadara.com/solutions/backup/veeam_backup.php .

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed, by offering enterprise data storage as a fully-managed service. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's proprietary software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use service, helps companies be more agile without sacrificing the features and functionality that advanced, enterprise users demand. To deliver on this promise Zadara operates worldwide, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, and an expert team that provides services and support 24/7. More information can be found at https://www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d216af88-1c37-455d-8425-2d11782d17d4

