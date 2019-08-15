Innovative Enterprises, Inc. Joins Inc. 5000 “Honor Roll”

Leading data service provider to the background screening industry makes its 7th appearance on elite list of high-growth companies

/EIN News/ -- Newport news, VA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine has announced today its annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, with Innovative Enterprises, Inc., once again securing a coveted spot on the well-known list.

A seven-time honoree, Innovative qualifies for the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll—a designation reserved for companies ranking for five or more consecutive years—and a rare feat. According to Inc.com, in 38 years, only 1.5% of the many thousands of companies that applied have made the list seven times.

Established in 1996 by Cliff Williams, Innovative is a leading strategic partner to the background screening industry. Drawing from its expertise in public records research and aggregation, law enforcement, judicial administration, and private investigation, Innovative has brought to market some of the most sophisticated, data-driven solutions trusted by consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) nationwide. Such solutions include a national criminal file, address search, court research, tenant screening, and medical sanction screening.

In July, Innovative was acquired by Appriss, a Louisville, KY-based tech leader and the premier wholesale data provider to the CRA market. The companies’ combined data assets and capabilities will drive solutions that facilitate safer work environments and communities, while strengthening the future of the screening industry and other risk mitigation verticals.

“We are once again honored to be a part of the exceptional peer group that is the Inc. 5000,” said Williams. “Our seat at this table is only made possible through the dedication, expertise, and entrepreneurial drive that unites the entire Innovative Team. And now, as we have joined the Appriss Insights Team, our potential is truly limitless.”

“We knew quite well that we were gaining a top-tier organization that shared our vision of developing best-in-class risk mitigation solutions,” said Brian Matthews, Senior VP of Appriss Insights. “Though it is no surprise to me that Cliff and his team made this list, I am thrilled that they are being recognized for their entrepreneurial achievements. I am equally as thrilled to now have them onboard, under the Appriss Insights umbrella, where we will continue to raise the bar of strong innovation and high growth while delivering value to our clients—enabling them to keep workplaces and communities safe.”

The 38th Annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the ranked companies will be held October 10-12 in Phoenix, AZ.

Aaron Davis Appriss 502-815-3826 adavis@appriss.com



