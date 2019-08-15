Republic of Congo National Day Statement

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of the Republic of Congo as you celebrate the 59th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and the Republic of Congo share a relationship of strong cooperation on trade and investment, combatting trafficking in persons, and advancing sustainable economic and social development for the Congolese people.

On this joyous occasion of your 59th National Day, I wish the Congolese people peace and prosperity in the year to come.



