Preventive Maintenance Services – Waste Water System

By Monica Barreto, Contracting Officer

Subject: Request for Quotations Number 19CM8019Q0025

Enclosed (24MB) is a Request for Quotations (RFQ) for preventive maintenance services for the sanitary sewer collection system and the waste water treatment system. If you would like to submit a quotation, follow the instructions in Section 4 of the solicitation, complete the required portions of the attached document, and submit it to the following address:

Please submit your quotation in a sealed envelope marked “Quotation Enclosed” to the above address. The deadline for receipt of quotations is local time, 10:00 am on September 16, 2019. No quotations will be accepted after this time.

In order for a quotation to be considered, you must also complete and submit the following:

SF-1449 (blocks 17, 24 and 30). Block 24 should list the total value of the quote for the base year and the option year.

Section 1, The Schedule

Section 5, Representations and Certifications

Additional Information as required in Section 4.

A pre-proposal conference has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, at 10:00am at the U.S. Embassy Yaounde. Direct any questions regarding this solicitation in writing to yaounde_procurement@state.gov .

An award, if one is made, will only be made to a vendor which is registered in the System for Award Management (SAM) . If you are registered in SAM, please provide proof upon quoting. Offerors shall also submit the price proposal inclusive of Defense Base Act (DBA) insurance charges as a separate line item. DBA insurance is different from Workmen’s Compensation Plan (WCP) and DBA insurance premium charges will be reimbursed by the U.S. Government. Offerors shall estimate the cost of DBA premium after contacting the authorized insurance provider. Once the contract is awarded, you shall reach out to the insurance provider and pay the premium. The receipt and insurance policy shall then be forwarded to the Embassy for reimbursement. Offers will not be accepted without DBA insurance costs.

The U.S. Government intends to award a contract to the responsible company submitting an acceptable quotation at the lowest price. We intend to award a contract based on initial quotations, without holding discussions, although we may hold discussions with companies in the competitive range if there is a need to do so.

Quotations are due by September 16, 2019 by 10:00 am.



