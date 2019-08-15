CNC Trial: Ex-Transport minister sentenced to 14 years in jail

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 15 - The former Angolan Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, was sentenced this Thursday to 14 years in jail over embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds, a lawsuit known as the CNC Trial. ,

The trial judge also sentenced the former director general of the National Shippers Council (CNC), Manuel António Paulo, to 10 years in prison, the ex- assistant managers of this institution Isabel Bragança to12 years in jail and Rui Manuel Moita to 10 years and Eurico Pereira da Silva to two years in jail.

The trial started this May 31.

The former Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, was under remand since September 2018.

