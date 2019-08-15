Romo is Back! Corona Extra® Teams Up with Tony Romo As Hotline Operator for Second Year

The Popular Football Analyst Returns to Offer Fans Advice and Helps Them “Find Their Gameday Beach” This Season

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona Extra ® has extended its contract with former star quarterback and current football analyst, Tony Romo, as the operator and face of the fan-favorite Corona Hotline.



Throughout the season, fans can call the Corona Hotline at 1-844-9-Corona to catch Romo’s gameday pep talks and fantasy football fire-ups, and enter for a chance to win prizes like a Corona Gameday Beer Fridge or a trip to Clearwater Beach to watch the Big Game beachside.

“As a football analyst and passionate gameday contributor, I am thrilled to manage the Corona Hotline once again,” said Romo. "The Corona Hotline brings together such a unique array of gameday content and showcases all the excitement and heartbreak that football brings. I am looking forward to enjoying my lime-filled Corona while helping fans get through another fun, competitive season.”

Starting on Monday, August 19th, Romo will take center stage in Corona Extra’s Fall campaign – a complete 360-marketing effort including TV advertising, retail programming, and social/digital promotion all centered around the Corona Hotline.

“Football is back, and that means the Corona Hotline is too,” said Ann Legan, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona. “Tony has such a dynamic, infectious personality, and when paired with his vast knowledge of football, he’s a perfect fit to help fans find their ‘Gameday Beach’.”

As always, Corona encourages consumers to enjoy its products and relax responsibly.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier and in 2019, the national launch of Corona Refresca. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company.

The Corona brand is the #1 most loved beer brand and has been the #1 imported brand family of beer in the U.S. for more than 20 years. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra have been helping Americans find their beach since 1981.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) (NYSE:STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and Canada. Constellation is the third-largest producer and marketer of beer for the U.S. market and the world’s leading premium wine company with a leading market position in the U.S. Constellation’s wine portfolio is complemented by select premium spirits brands. Constellation’s brand portfolio includes Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, Ballast Point, Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate, Ruffino, The Prisoner, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey. We express our company vision: to elevate life with every glass raised. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com .

