Global Convergence, Inc. Ranked #167 on Top 500

Each year the Business Observer spends seven months researching companies on the Gulf Coast to rank the top 500 companies from Tampa to Naples by their gross revenues. On this year’s list, which reflects 2018 fiscal year data, GCI ranked at #167.

“Every year we’re scouting for companies, new and old, and it’s always exciting to see who’s new to the list and how veterans of the list have changed over the past couple years,” says Kat Hughes, executive editor of the Business Observer. “Covering nine counties that each have thousands of companies, the Top 500 really has become a who’s who for leading firms in the region.”

“Global Convergence is really pleased to be on the Business Observer’s 2019 Top 500 List,” said Jim Bradshaw, Chairman and CEO at Global Convergence. “It’s wonderful to have local brand recognition, and our problem-solving culture allows us to collaborate with customers to develop innovative, ‘outside-the-box’ solutions for seamless IT services delivery not only here and across North America, but also in over 170 countries worldwide, including the most challenging regions of the world.”

About the Top 500

The Top 500 is the most comprehensive list on the Gulf Coast by including companies in nine counties. The main list ranks the 500 largest companies by gross revenues for consistency and comparability.

Revenues are mostly self-reported by the companies, and do not include pass-through revenues for industries such as real estate, advertising agencies, or professional employer organizations.



In addition to revenues for 2017 and 2018, the list provides other information on each company, including the number of full-time employees, the year founded or incorporated, the top executive, line of business and of course, valuable contact information.

About Global Convergence, Inc.

Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) is a global Managed IT Lifecycle services and solutions company that specializes in resolving complex digital transformation challenges within geographically dispersed, mission-critical networks. Our mission is to deliver innovative services and solutions that create positive outcomes for our partners. GCI provides comprehensive IT support services in all regions around the globe. GCI is a strategic partner with a 'customer success first' culture and a truly global reach. We maintain the following international industry certifications for quality, security and compliance: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SOC 1, SOC 2 Type II Attestation. Additionally, GCI supports the efforts of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission and has certified for the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework program.

To learn more, visit www.globalconvergence.com , or follow us at LinkedIn and Twitter .

