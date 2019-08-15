Jonathan Bartlett Joins Monetate as Chief Product Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monetate, a worldwide leader in personalization, today announced that the company has added Jonathan Bartlett to the leadership team as Chief Product Officer. Monetate, recently named a Leader for a second year in a row in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, has a history of delivering best-in-class products to brands and publishers. Bartlett’s charter is to lead the creation of innovative products for customers that further define Monetate as the clear market leader in personalization. He will have responsibility for enhancing Monetate’s existing platform with groundbreaking new capabilities and bring new products to market to deliver exceptional value to customers. Bartlett will also lead the company’s technical partner development.



“Jonathan brings a wealth of innovative product leadership experience and operational discipline to our executive team that will greatly strengthen our ability to develop and rapidly deliver market leading personalization solutions to our clients,” said Stephen Collins, CEO at Monetate. “Importantly, Jonathan has an uncompromising commitment to exceeding customer expectations for delivering ROI through our solutions. He has a reputation for engaging customers to listen and understand their true needs and then consistently delivering results. I’m thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Bartlett has more than 20 years of experience managing product for marketing and advertising technology companies. Before joining Monetate, Bartlett was the VP of Product at Contently, where he delivered content marketing technology and services to Fortune 500 global brands. Previously, he was VP of Product at Mimeo, leading the company’s Digital Solutions business. Bartlett has a B.A. from Columbia College Chicago and an M.S. in Management and Systems from NYU.

“Brands need to deliver deeply personal experiences to resonate with each customer, forging lasting relationships and higher lifetime value. This challenge can be difficult for many brands to accomplish alone, as they become more sophisticated with their requirements, and the traditional marketing stack is quickly collapsing as brands search for better capabilities. Monetate’s focus on our customers’ evolving needs informs an offering that delivers immediate and lasting lift,” said Jonathan Bartlett, Chief Product Officer at Monetate. “I’ve spent my career working with customers facing challenges like these and am elated to work with Monetate’s stellar team and connect with our customers to bring differentiated personalization offerings to market.”

About Monetate

Monetate, the global leader in personalization software for consumer-facing brands, enables marketers to grow more of their customers into their best customers. Monetate’s industry-first programmatic Personalization Exchange allows brands to create a more relevant and personalized customer experiences. Monetate’s scalable, powerful, and agile Personalization Engine helps brands deliver individualized interactions that delight customers and increase customer lifetime value.

Founded in 2008, with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate is used by leading brands around the world and influences billions of dollars in revenue every year for QVC, Newegg, Timberland, Carnival, The North Face, and hundreds of other market leaders. Learn more at www.monetate.com .

PR Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.