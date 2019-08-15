BoldCloud Named “Hot Company” Gold Winner in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards®

BoldCloud Honored in the “Security Services” Category for Helping SMBs Effectively Combat Enhanced Cybersecurity Threats

San Jose, CA, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BoldCloud, the award-winning cybersecurity advisor SMBs trust, announced today that Network Products Guide, the industry's leading technology research and advisory guide, has named BoldCloud a “Hot Company” Gold winner in the 14th Annual 2019 IT World Awards® in the Security Services category. This recognition further validates and extends the position of BoldCloud as a trusted advisor that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) can depend on to defend against cyberthreats and close security gaps using the most strategic mix of cybersecurity solutions, products and services.

According to Ponemon, the average cost for small businesses to clean up after being hacked is about $690,000 and, for middle market companies, it is over $1 million. The U.S. National Cyber Security Alliance reports that 60% of small companies are unable to sustain their business more than six months following a cyberattack, because they frequently don’t have the necessary resources.

Realizing that SMBs face difficult challenges and require unique solutions to effectively defend against the onslaught of enhanced cybersecurity attacks including email threats, phishing, malware and ransomware, BoldCloud recently expanded its cybersecurity product and service portfolio to strategically meet SMB demands for effective, easy to implement and budget-friendly solutions.

San Jose-based BoldCloud is led by a team of serial entrepreneurs with in-depth expertise in bringing to market the technologies businesses need to protect themselves from all types of complex and multi-threaded cyber and malware attacks. The team’s collective experience includes leadership at Malwarebytes, Symantec, DSolution, and Sygate.

“Winning the ‘Hot Company’ honors from IT World Awards against a large field of highly talented companies, validates the market leadership BoldCloud is achieving by providing businesses with simple, reliable and budget-friendly ways to beat cybercriminals,” said Marcus Chung, CEO of BoldCloud. “Behind this distinguished accomplishment is our relentless drive to deliver the cybersecurity services and innovations that meet the needs of modern enterprises.”

An annual achievements and recognition awards program with active participation from a broad spectrum of industry voices, the coveted annual IT World Awards recognition program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployments, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

“We're pleased to see BoldCloud win “Hot Company” for Security Services and applaud the success they have achieved by helping companies keep their valuable data safe,” said Rake Narang, editor-in-chief, Network Products Guide.

About NPG’s IT World Awards

As industry’s leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners visit https://networkproductsguide.com/winners/2019-it-world-awards/.

About BoldCloud

BoldCloud is the award-winning cybersecurity advisor that businesses trust to help them defend against cyberthreats and close security gaps. By delivering expert knowledge and cybersecurity innovations, BoldCloud helps companies worldwide proactively protecttheir files, data and devices against even the most complex and multi-threaded cyber and malware attacksbefore things go wrong. With a robust portfolio of email security, ransomware and malware products, BoldCloud provides the simple and affordable solutions businesses need to take a layered approach to data security and maintain good cybersecurity hygiene. For additional information, visit boldcloud.com.

