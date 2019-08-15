Calyx Zip Now Integrated with AccountChek by FormFree

Seamless Integration with Asset Verification Platform Will Accelerate Credit Decisioning

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx ® , a leading provider of comprehensive mortgage software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage bankers, wholesale and correspondent lenders and brokers, announced today that its Zip™ point-of-sale solution (POS) is now integrated with AccountChek® by FormFree®.



AccountChek is an automated asset verification platform that accelerates credit decisioning. The platform uses augmented intelligence and more than 1,000 proprietary algorithms to generate digital verification of assets. AccountChek was the first electronic asset validation solution to be accepted for Fannie Mae’s Day 1 Certainty® program. With this integration, brokers and financial institutions that use Zip will be able to take advantage of the various benefits of Day 1 Certainty, including greater speed and a simplified verification process. FormFree’s AccountChek has been integrated within Freddie Mac Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), which is their cutting-edge, automated asset and income assessment solution that speeds up and simplifies the loan origination process.

Zip allows borrowers to conveniently and easily begin the loan application process online or via any mobile device. The POS is seamlessly integrated with Calyx’s loan origination systems, Point® and Path®, as well as NAMB All-In, the new loan origination platform available exclusively to members of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers.

“We designed AccountChek to eliminate the drawn-out process of collecting critical financial data from borrowers,” said Brent Chandler, CEO and Founder at FormFree. “By integrating with Calyx, we’re helping more mortgage originators verify assets, income and employment efficiently and effectively while also improving customer satisfaction.”

“Calyx is dedicated to providing brokers and financial institutions with easy-to-use technology that helps them remain competitive and achieve greater success,” said Patrice Power, Director of Marketing at Calyx. “Our integration with FormFree allows brokers and financial institutions to provide borrowers with the ability to initiate the asset verification process at the point of sale—improving the borrower experience by automating and accelerating loan decisioning.”

About FormFree

FormFree® is a fintech company whose market-leading AccountChek® Asset Reports are used by lenders nationwide to verify borrower assets, employment and income in minutes. To date, more than 1,000 U.S. lenders have ordered over 1.25 million AccountChek Asset Reports, delighting their customers with a paperless experience and reducing origination timelines by up to 20 days. FormFree offers automated analysis and standardized delivery to lenders and their investors using a secure ReIssueKey™. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.formfree.com or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com .

