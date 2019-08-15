Bongo Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Bongo Ranks No. 609 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List

/EIN News/ -- Loveland, CO, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bongo was ranked No. 609 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, Inc. magazine announced this week. This was the third consecutive year Bongo made the list, which recognizes the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Bongo’s video assessment solution helps individuals build the foundational skills they need to become lifelong learners, and we aim to promote that same kind of growth mindset within our team,” said Josh Kamrath, Bongo’s CEO. “Making this list for a third year in a row is a wonderful achievement, but it’s just another positive step along the path of continuous improvement.”

Bongo finished with a three-year growth rate of 733 percent, which placed it 17th among Colorado companies and 73rd among software companies. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth rate of 454 percent, while its aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018. Based out of Loveland, Colo., Bongo finished No. 909 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list and was No. 379 in 2017.



“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

More information on Bongo, and the rest of the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, is available online at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2019/top-private-companies-2019-inc5000.html.

About Bongo

Bongo is a video assessment solution that enables experiential learning and soft skill development at scale. Organizations leverage our video workflows to facilitate repeated skill practice, personalized feedback, and peer-to-peer collaboration within a real-world context. When individuals demonstrate skills and apply their knowledge on video, evaluators get an authentic representation of their competency. Bongo was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colo. For more information, visit https://www.bongolearn.com.



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000



Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.





Margaret Amisano Bongo 858.876.2747 margaret.amisano@bongolearn.com



