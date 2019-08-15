LPL Financial Welcomes Blue Line Wealth Management

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Scott Frayler, president of Blue Line Wealth Management, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Frayler reported having managed approximately $160 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins from PlanMember Securities Corporation.



Frayler founded the Brentwood, N.Y.-based firm with a commitment to providing strategic, personalized financial guidance primarily to police officers serving the local community. “I come from a long line of police officers, including my grandfather, dad and brother. I understand the sacrifices they make to serve our community, and I believe that commitment to service goes both ways,” said Frayler, offering service with no client minimum.

“LPL’s investment models and tools run the gamut. I have options that allow me to serve all of my clients’ needs. And with WealthVision, I can consolidate all of a client’s information and assets in one central location. Seeing everything at once makes it easier to make informed recommendations. And LPL’s scale allows me to offer all these features at a reasonable cost to my clients,” said Frayler.

With the assistance of Meghan Carey, director of marketing, and Courtney Griffith, director of operations, they take a team-based approach to helping clients prepare for retirement by focusing on asset preservation and planning for long-term goals. “With LPL we can build a well-rounded firm, by improving how we serve our existing clients, increasing our client base and adding new advisors to the team,” Frayler said. “No matter what, our focus remains on support to those who serve our community. I will never forget where I come from and I will never stop working to help my clients work toward their financial goals.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “The demand for financial advice continues to increase. For advisors to be able to thrive in this environment, they need access to technology, resources and solutions that increase efficiency, so they can create capacity and reach more investors. We are focused on understanding what the biggest hurdles and opportunities are that exist in their practices, and then investing and innovating to deliver solutions that empower their success. We are proud to welcome Scott and his team to LPL, and we look forward to being their partner in building and growing their independent practice.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Blue Line Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

