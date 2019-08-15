Sailthru Wins UK Digital Growth Award for Best Personalization Tool

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sailthru, the leading personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, today announced that the company won the UK Digital Growth Award for Best Personalization Tool. The entry titled “Sailthru’s Prediction Manager - Predictions for every individual” was first shortlisted. At a formal reception on July 17 at the Montcalm Marble Arch Hotel in London, Sailthru was announced as the category winner. Sailthru’s Prediction Manager uses artificial intelligence to help marketers better determine future consumer behavior, allowing for more effective personalization, increasing customer lifetime value.



“We were so honored to win the award for Best Personalization Tool. It is recognition of the importance of our approach to personalization, using machine learning and AI to engage each consumer individually and maximize the value of every interaction,” said Jason Grunberg, VP of Marketing at Sailthru. “In a very tough competitive landscape, it is important for marketers to have the power of predictive technology to get ahead.”

Prediction Manager analyzes billions of data points across a long customer lifespan to create millions of predictive models. These models are constantly tested to validate the predictions’ accuracy and improve future outcomes. Sailthru’s predictions are adaptive and update daily. Unlike competitive point solutions, Prediction Manager is built natively into the Sailthru platform for easier setup and management across email, mobile, and web.

“We are very impressed with the sophistication of Sailthru’s Prediction Manager, and believe that they have created a valuable offering for marketers,” said Grunberg. “Marketers who embrace an AI-driven approach to customer interactions enjoy better response rates and higher customer engagement. Prediction Manager delivers the insights marketers need to be more compelling.”

About the UK Digital Growth Awards

The UK Digital Growth awards reward and celebrate exceptional agencies, tools, website, campaigns and talent that have driven digital growth and sales across all sectors and can demonstrate real and tangible results to the bottom line.

About Sailthru

Sailthru, a CM Group brand, helps modern marketers drive higher revenue, improve customer lifetime value and reduce churn by using its powerful suite of connected capabilities. Sailthru’s high-performance email, website personalization, mobile marketing automation, and unique integrations power new customer acquisition by leveraging machine learning and first-party data to easily deliver relevant, personalized engagement across all channels. The world’s most innovative publishers, including Business Insider, Refinery29 and Food52, and the world’s fastest growing ecommerce companies, including Rent the Runway, JustFab and Alex and Ani, trust Sailthru to help them succeed. For more information, please visit www.sailthru.com .

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.