Grapefruit Discusses Milestones and Branding in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Audio Interview

The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/NDXl2 .

Grapefruit CEO Bradley Yourist joins NNW’s Stuart Smith in an interview that highlights the Company’s 2019 milestones and key differentiators that mark its unique position in the cannabis marketplace.

“Grapefruit is a fully licensed and compliant manufacturer and distributor of all things cannabis,” Yourist says. Speaking of 2019 milestones, he highlights the Company’s permit and final clearance by the City of Desert Hot Springs for the extraction process. “That was a big milestone for us, to own our own extraction laboratory, to extract cannabinoids from the cannabis plant,” he explains.

Yourist also discusses Grapefruit’s rapidly expanding Sugar Stoned and Rainbow Dreams brands, as well as the Company’s plans to launch proprietary THC and CBD-infused mints by the end of 2019.

The interview then touched on a key differentiator that makes Grapefruit unique in the marketplace.

“The difference between Grapefruit and a lot of other manufacturers is that we actually own and operate our own licensed and permitted extraction laboratory that makes the THC distillate that goes into all of our products,” Yourist says. “A lot of other manufacturers don’t have that advantage. They have to pay retail prices for the oil, and they can’t really control the process behind where it came from and how it was made. So that makes us a little bit more special than the next manufacturer.”

The interview closes with a look at another competitive advantage: Grapefruit’s capability for licensed distribution.

“Grapefruit is a licensed distributor of cannabis products in California,” Yourist says, explaining that manufacturers without distribution licenses are dependent on third parties to sell their products. “So that allows us not only to extract the oil and manufacture the product, but it allows Grapefruit to actually sell directly into the retail market.”

To hear the full interview, visit: http://nnw.fm/NDXl2

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is located in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products. Grapefruit’s cannabis and CBD extraction laboratory and distribution facilities are located in the industry – recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Rd., approximately 10 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. Grapefruit obtained its California cannabis licenses in January of 2018 and commenced distribution of cannabis products thereafter. Grapefruit’s vision is to become a seed to sale, fully vertically integrated ethical and compliant cannabis and CBD product Company.

Instagram: @rainbowdreamsofficial

To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit its website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/ .

To learn more about Grapefruit’s Sugar Stoned branded line of cannabis and CBD infused edibles, please visit us at https://sugarstoned.com/ .

