RGS Energy Selected to be Manufacturer Member in Builder Partnerships Network of Over 1,400 Homebuilders

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE), the exclusive worldwide manufacturer of the visually stunning POWERHOUSE™ Solar Shingle System, announced today that it has joined Builder Partnerships network to offer POWERHOUSE™ to their over 1,400 builder members.



Builder Partnerships network is a unique networking organization that supports leading regional builders and manufacturers as they compete and thrive in today’s competitive environment. They help their members generate superior returns, establish strategic relationships and enhance management practices.

“We feel that the POWERHOUSE™ solar system will fit easily into our builder members’ communities and really help them to differentiate themselves in the marketplace,” said Stephen Crouch, Vice President of Business Development at Builder Partnerships. “We have always told our clients that curb appeal is one of the most important factors for homeowners and until now there has not been an aesthetically pleasing solar option. We know that POWERHOUSE™ will be a welcome addition to our manufacturing membership and of great value to our homebuilder members.”

Dennis Lacey, RGS Energy’s CEO, commented, “We are excited to be joining Builder Partnerships’ unique homebuilder network because we believe it will enable us to garner more homebuilder POWERHOUSE™ customers at a faster pace.”

About Builder Partnerships

Builder Partnerships is a unique organization that works with leading regional / local builders and manufacturers to strengthen relationships, improve communication and provide educational support to gain a competitive advantage and thrive in today’s home building industry.

Builder Partnerships network offers a single channel for manufacturers and service providers to streamline communication and reach out to leading regional home builders of various size and product mix across the country and Canada. They also work with their builder members to identify and communicate directly with their manufacturer partners. As part of their services, Builder Partnership manage competitive incentive programs on behalf of our manufacturers for their builder members.

Builder Partnerships currently has partnerships with over 75 manufacturer and service providers and represents over 1,400 leading regional builders projecting to close over 160,000 homes this year.

About RGS Energy

RGS Energy (OTCQX: RGSE) is America’s Original Solar Company and exclusive manufacturer of POWERHOUSE™, an innovative in-roof solar shingle using technology developed by The Dow Chemical Company.

For more information, visit RGSEnergy.com and RGSPOWERHOUSE.com , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RGSEnergy and on Twitter at twitter.com/rgsenergy . Information on such websites and the websites referred to above in this press release is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

RGS Energy is the company’s registered trade name. RGS Energy files periodic and other reports with the SEC under its official name “Real Goods Solar, Inc.”

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding RGS Energy’s results of operations and financial positions, and RGS Energy’s business and financial strategies. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they provide RGS Energy’s current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, forecasts, and hypothetical constructs about future events, and include statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, plans and objectives of management for future operations. The words “believe,” and similar expressions as they relate to us are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, RGS Energy cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.

Key risks and uncertainties that may cause a change in any forward-looking statement or that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: RGS Energy’s ability to successfully commercialize POWERHOUSE™ 3.0; RGS Energy’s ability to realize revenue from sales of POWERHOUSE™ arising from becoming a Builder Partnership member; RGS Energy’s ability to obtain future purchase orders for POWERHOUSE™ deliveries; competition in the built-in photovoltaic solar system business; and other risks and uncertainties included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should read the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, each of which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify certain of these and additional risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

