MJ Freeway Continues Five-Year Streak on the Inc. 5000

Recognized for Three-Year Growth Rate of 73 Percent, Ranking #2171

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology – MJ Platform®, announced this week that MJ Freeway made the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.



This marks the fifth year in a row that MJ Freeway has been selected and is proud to have placed on the list each year it was eligible for consideration. Since the Inc. 5000 submissions closed, MJ Freeway listed publicly as Akerna in June 2019 and is the first cannabis technology company to list on a major U.S. market exchange. In its last year of eligibility, MJ Freeway ranked number 2171 on the list.

“Maintaining inclusion on the Inc. 5000 for five years running reflects our team’s commitment to lead and innovate solutions to our clients’ challenges, as well as our clients’ recognition of the value MJ Freeway brings to their operations,” stated Akerna Chief Executive Officer Jessica Billingsley. “We experienced phenomenal growth in the past three years with international expansion and launching the industry’s first ERP, and we appreciate our efforts being recognized in this elite group of businesses.”

Companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

To view MJ Freeway's profile and the complete results of the Inc. 5000, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Akerna Corp.

Akerna is a regulatory compliance technology company in the cannabis space. The cornerstones of Akerna’s service offerings are MJ Platform® and Leaf Data Systems®, which are highly-versatile platforms that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products—from seed to product to shelf to customer—through the complete supply chain. Since establishment in 2010, the company has tracked more than $15 billion in cannabis sales across 14 countries and has served clients in 29 states across the U.S. As part of its business strategy, Akerna intends to grow through targeted, strategic acquisitions that are complementary to its current business and organically by accelerating its product development efforts. Akerna is based in Denver. More information is available online at www.akerna.com.

Akerna Media Contact

Jon Goldberg / McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

jgoldberg@kcsa.com / mmiller@kcsa.com

(212) 896-1282 / (347) 487-6197

Investor Contact

Phil Carlson / Scott Eckstein

KCSA Strategic Communications

pcarlson@kcsa.com / seckstein@kcsa.com

(212) 896-1233 / (212) 896-2100



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.