PM Consulting Group Celebrates 11th Anniversary with Its First Inc. 5000 Listing

PMCG Ranks No. 1040 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 404 Percent

/EIN News/ -- TOWSON, Md., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group LLC (PMCG) is pleased to announce it has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 listing of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The listing comes on the date of PMCG’s 11th anniversary and represents a major milestone in the company’s growth.



“Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a great honor and a testament to the talent, hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “Having this recognition come on our 11th anniversary is special as I have seen PMCG grow from a one-man shop to a company that is growing, thriving and delivering great value for our clients.”

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 to 2018. With a 404% three-year growth rate, PMCG is ranked 1040 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 and ranks 38 on the Inc. 5000 top Maryland companies list. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA Certified 8(a), Hubzone, and MDOT Certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients. Established in 2008, PMCG specializes in program and project management support for various types of projects/acquisitions. Our focused approach to project management enables the flexibility required to successfully deliver projects on schedule and within budget. Visit us at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com ; 410-512-6557.

PM Consulting Group is listed under the GSA Professional Services Schedule (PSS) under contract number GS-00F-166GA.\

Media Contact:

Jim Lubinskas

Spire Communications

jlubinskas@spirecomm.com

703.907.9103



