Marijuana Company of America Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

MCOA’s new corporate website will provide shareholders and potential investors with up-to-date information about the Company’s current portfolio, including subsidiaries VivaBuds and hempSMART™, as well as its joint ventures and farming projects. The user-friendly website will also provide essential financial data, SEC filings, press releases, and details about the Company’s management team.

“The new website presents a fresh design with enhanced functions focused on the Company’s unique market position and its most recent developments that will be of value to current and prospective shareholders,” said Mr. Don Steinberg, CEO of MCOA. “We are committed to increasing transparency and clarity in our investor communications while remaining at the forefront of the evolving cannabis industry, and we are confident the new website can be used as a tool to showcase our distinctive strengths and help interested parties make informed financial decisions when choosing to invest in MCOA.”

For more information on Marijuana Company of America and to view its website, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com .

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name “hempSMART™”, that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreational use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About VivaBuds

MCOA has joint ventured with Natural Plant Extract of California to form a premium cannabis delivery service serving the greater Los Angeles area called Viva Buds Inc. More information can be found on the website at https://vivabuds.com . Viva Buds offers customers a dynamic opportunity to purchase low-cost premium cannabis products and utilize the “call your friend” approach to build their own personal business.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA’s jurisdiction.

Legal Status of Cannabis

While legalized in California for recreational and medicinal use, cannabis remains a Schedule 1 drug under the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) and illegal under the federal law.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ir@marijuanacompanyofamerica.com

888-777-4362

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at:

MarijuanaCompanyofAmerica.com

hempSMART.com

