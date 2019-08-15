Micron Commences Volume Production of 1z Nanometer DRAM Process Node

Micron Leads Industry in Delivering the Benefits of 1z Nanometer Technology to Customers

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced advancements in DRAM scaling, making Micron the first memory company to begin mass production of 16Gb DDR4 products using 1z nm process technology.



“Development and mass production of the industry’s smallest feature size DRAM node are a testament to Micron’s world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, especially at a time when DRAM scaling is becoming extremely complex,” said Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of Technology Development for Micron Technology. “Being first to market strongly positions us to continue offering high-value solutions across a wide portfolio of end customer applications.”

Micron’s 1z nm 16Gb DDR4 product delivers substantially higher bit density, as well as significant performance enhancements and lower cost compared to the previous generation 1Y nm node. It also reinforces Micron’s continued progress in delivering improvements in relative performance and power consumption for compute DRAM (DDR4), mobile DRAM (LPDDR4) and graphics DRAM (GDDR6) product lines. The optimized balance between power and performance will be a key differentiator for applications including, among others, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, 5G, mobile devices, graphics, gaming, network infrastructure and servers.

Micron initiated the transition to 1z nm with mass production of its 16Gb DDR4 memory solution. Production using the smaller node delivers several benefits, including an approximately 40% reduction in power consumption compared to previous generations of 8Gb DDR4-based products. Micron’s comprehensive portfolio of 1z nm DDR4 products targets the growing need for better performance, higher density and reduced power consumption in the modern data center.

Separately, Micron is also announcing today that it has begun volume shipments of the industry’s highest-capacity monolithic 16Gb low-power double data rate 4X (LPDDR4X) DRAM in UFS-based multichip packages (uMCP4). Micron’s 1z nm LPDDR4X and uMCP4 address the needs of mobile device manufacturers seeking low power and smaller packages to design devices with attractive form factors and long battery life.

