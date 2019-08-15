PlanSource Crowns the Winners of the 2019 Elevate Awards

Leaders from across the HCM technology spectrum recognized for taking benefits to new heights

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource today announced the winners of the 2019 Elevate Awards, which honor their customers and partners that have elevated the way benefits are bought, managed and delivered to employees.



Winners were selected from the thousands of employers that use the PlanSource system and hundreds of brokers and carriers that PlanSource partners with to provide employees with insurance coverage and physical, financial and mental wellness benefits.

“We are extremely fortunate at PlanSource to work with a wide range of innovative companies that are building a better benefits experience,” said Nancy Sansom, Chief Commercial Officer at PlanSource. “The winners of the Elevate Awards represent the very best. They are finding new ways to solve complicated problems, breaking down barriers and driving positive change in the increasingly complex benefits and insurance industry.”

Elevate 2019 award winners

Super User, HR & Reseller - Jamie Blechman, Senior Benefits Coordinator, Appian and Jaime Ferguson, Technology Team Lead, Benefit Technology Resources

The Super User Award recognizes the HR professional and reseller partner who use PlanSource to the fullest extent to provide a better benefits experience and are quick to learn and adopt new features and functionality within the PlanSource system.

All in Award - The Austin Group

The All in Award celebrates a partner that is dedicated to promoting the PlanSource platform and gives their all to provide exceptional service and guidance on innovative technology solutions.

HR with Heart - Functional Pathways

The HR with Heart Award recognizes a client who consistently demonstrates a high level of commitment and dedication to their employees and has designed unique benefits to help where employees need it the most.

Trailblazer - Cross Insurance

The Trailblazer is an exceptional partner who continuously comes up with innovative solutions and uses outside-of-the-box thinking to lead the way in enhancing the customer experience.

Creative Collaborator - MMA West and Cigna

The Creative Collaborator Award celebrates a broker and insurance carrier devoted to teamwork and who have developed ground-breaking new ways of working together with PlanSource, our partners and joint customers.

Network Effect - MMA Marketlink

The Network Effect Award recognizes the partner who has made full use of their network to spread benefits best practices and technology strategies to employers and partners.

Legacy Award - Cellular Sales

This award recognizes a client who has a long-standing relationship with PlanSource and demonstrates a high level of engagement and collaboration.

Breakthrough Partner of the Year - Ultimate Software

The Breakthrough Partner of the Year Award honors the reseller who sold to the most new customers in the last 12 months.

Elevate - Explain My Benefits

The Elevate Award honors a partner who has taken benefits to new heights using technology and challenges PlanSource to consistently raises the bar for building a better customer experience.

Innovator of the Year - Beata Rogala, 2nd Vice President, Digital Consumer Experience, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

The PlanSource Innovator of the Year Award recognizes an individual that has been a catalyst for change in our industry. This year’s winner, Guardian’s Beata Rogala, has worked closely with PlanSource to define a new way for insurance carriers and technology companies to work together in order to provide a more modern, convenient and effortless customer experience.

Elevate 2019 Award recipients were recognized on stage at PlanSource Eclipse , the company’s annual benefits and HR conference.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 4.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

