First Advantage Webinar to Spotlight New Employment Verifications

First Advantage , a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

Will present the educational webinar “ Speed Results with ‘Verified!’ ” detailing the company’s new industry-disrupting approach to verifications.

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. EDT (12:00 p.m. CDT / 11:00 a.m. MDT / 10:00 a.m. PDT)

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2YR00K7 .



In today’s fast-moving, candidate-driven job market, time equals money. That’s especially true inside the hiring process, where verifying a candidate’s employment and education history is essential but often slows things down.

During this webinar, Tammie Moser, senior director, Product Innovation, will showcase Verified!, the company’s latest verifications innovation. Moser will explain how this next generation of verifications works to speed up hiring to the benefit of employers and candidates. Attendees will learn how Verified! supports faster turnaround times, taking verifications from days to minutes, if not seconds, to help accelerate processes, reduce costs and improve the candidate experience.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

Media Contact: Jeanne Achille for First Advantage jeanne@devonpr.com 732-706-0123



