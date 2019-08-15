Avocette Technologies Receives MSPCV Certification

Industry professionals with an ongoing commitment to provide peace of mind and assurance of best practices

/EIN News/ -- NEW WESTMINSTER, British Columbia, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avocette Technologies today announced that it has successfully completed the MSPAlliance’s MSP Verify Program (MSPCV) certification process. The MSPV was the first certification created specifically for Cloud, Application and IT managed service providers. The MSPCV is based on 10 Control objectives of the Unified Standard for Cloud and & MSPV (Governance, Policies and Procedures, Confidentiality and Privacy, Change Management, Service Operations, Information Security, Data Management, Physical Security, Billing and Reporting and Corporate Health). Clients can rest assured that Avocette Technologies meets or exceeds these well-established standards.



"The MSPV certification is a rigorous process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services,” said Celia Weaver, MSPAlliance® president. "We are very proud to have Avocette Technologies as a member of this elite community of MSPs and cloud providers.”

Certification is renewed annually with completion of the MSPCV documentation on all 10 of the control objectives. The results are then examined by an independent third-party accounting firm for verification and signing of a public facing report. The MSPCV has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and is used and accepted in 5 continents around the world.

“We are proud to receive the MSP/Cloud Verify Program certification,” said Mitchell Ngai, Avocette COO. “Avocette is invested in our clients' success and we have been committed to providing transparency, risk management and continuous improvement to our clients for over 40 year and being a MSPV certified company re-affirms that commitment.”

ABOUT MSPALLIANCE

MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. Today, MSPAlliance has more than 30,000 cloud computing and manage service provider corporate members across the globe and works in a collaborative effort to assist its members, along with foreign and domestic governments, on creating standards, setting policies and establishing best practices. For more information, visit http://www.mspalliance.com/.

ABOUT AVOCETTE TECHNOLOGIES

Avocette Technologies Inc. (Avocette) was founded in 1977 and has been in business for over 42 years. Focused on providing information technology solutions and consulting to all levels in Canada and the United States. Avocette also provides cloud solutions, application development, software, application and IT managed services and consulting to the public sector, municipalities, healthcare providers, regulatory organizations, private sector and non-profit organizations. Avocette works collaboratively with its clients in long-term partnerships, by providing tailored solutions, best-of-breed software and responsive services. Delivering reliable on-going support and expertise, creating opportunity, stable and mutual success. For more information, visit http://www.avocette.com.

