Selina Unveils Guest Loyalty Program: Luna by Selina

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selina officially launches today its new rewards program, Luna by Selina, at all 52 locations across the globe after conducting a beta launch earlier this month. Guests are able to immediately sign up for the free membership tier, Luna Nueva, and earn tokens from each stay that can be redeemed for future accommodations at a Selina location. In addition to rewarding members for their stays, Selina is offering Luna members the chance to earn rewards tokens through volunteer opportunities hosted by each property worldwide.



Luna members earn 10 tokens for every $1 USD spent on accommodations booked directly via the Selina app or Selina.com. Additionally, members can earn 250+ tokens for participating in the various impact activities (e.g. beach clean up, tutoring, etc.) in the local communities where Selina is located.

“At Selina, we have a strong global community of return guests, and our new loyalty program allows us to reward them for staying, playing, working and dreaming with us,” said Selina Co-Founder and CEO Rafael Museri. “We’re also excited to foster the guest and local community connection that is experienced with each stay by incentivizing Luna members to participate in the ongoing volunteer activities we coordinate at each property.”

In addition to tokens that can be redeemed for future accommodations, Luna members receive exclusive access to a range of discounted benefits, like 10% off retail items, and complimentary activities where they connect with other guests, such as happy hour drinks, yoga sessions and guided city runs.

“As our Selina platform continues to expand around the world, we love seeing guests return to explore new locations with us,” said Bay Hudner, Selina Head of Loyalty and Membership. “Luna is a way to recognize these fans and another means to cultivate meaningful connections, joy, comfort, and adventure for our guests. We’re excited to work together as partners with our loyalty program members to build the best Selina experience possible.”

Selina guests can register to become a member of Luna by enrolling on the Selina app or Selina.com. Members can also redeem tokens for a free stay with Selina by booking directly through our app. Rates vary by location and room type, with options to suit every itinerary and budget.

New Luna membership tiers will roll out in the future as Selina explores additional benefits and experiences to offer at each location around the world. For further information on Luna, visit www.selina.com .

ABOUT SELINA

Selina is one of the world’s fastest growing hospitality brands, blending beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom built for today’s nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in Latin America in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world -- from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina currently operates 51 locations throughout Latin America and Europe. The company plans to rapidly expand across Europe and the United States, targeting +400 locations and 130,000 beds by 2023. For further information on Selina visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.







