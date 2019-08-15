CNC Trial: Defendants to know sentence this Thursday

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 15 - The sentence of the defendants of the "CNC Trial", involving former minister of Transport, Augusto Tomás, and former managers of the National Shipping Council will be known this Thursday (15), in the Supreme Court.,

Defendants are accused by the prosecution of embezzlement, money laundering, criminal association and fraudulent scheme to swindle state funds in order to capitalize their companies and some private entities.

The amount is estimated at over 1 billion kwanzas, 40 million dollars and 13 million euros from the National Shipping Council (CNC).

Until the hearings and trial discussion (18 July), which began on 31 May, the prosecutor kept the charges constant in the proceedings.

The other defendants listed in this case are former CNC director general Manuel António Paulo and former deputy directors Isabel Bragança, Rui Manuel Moita and Eurico Pereira da Silva.

In the lawsuit are also listed 14 witnesses and 31 deponents.

