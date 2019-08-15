Angola and Botswana to create commission to re-launch cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 15 - Angola and Botswana will create a bilateral commission for the identification of new cooperation areas, said on Wednesday in Luanda Botswana’s president, Mokgweetsi Masisi.,

Botswana’s president made the statement to the press at Luanda 04 de Fevereiro International Airport before leaving Angola, following a two-day official visit to the country.

On the occasion, he expressed satisfaction with fact that he had discussed with Angola’s president, João Lourenço, the need for the creation of a bilateral commission.

Mokgweetsi Masisi also underlined the need for the two countries to increase cooperation and friendly ties, since Angola and Botswana are developing countries and members of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

Angola and Botswana share diplomatic relation since 1975. The two African nations signed a General Cooperation Agreement in 2006.

The two SADC members are jointly seeking to consolidate basis to establish the Free Economic Zone in Africa.

Angola and Botswana are also involved in Okavango/Zambezi tourism project, a zone that covers parts of Namibia, Zimbabwe and Zambia, in an overall 278 square kilometers, which is good for the practice of common eco-tourism.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.