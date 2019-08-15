The Retail Cosmetics Market in India, 2014-2019 & 2024 - A $26 Billion Market Opportunity by 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Retail Cosmetics Market By Type, By Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, General Stores, Exclusive/Speciality Stores & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian retail cosmetics market was valued over $ 10,441 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16%, to reach around $ 25,987 million by 2024.
Growing disposable income of the population, emergence of online retail and increasing inclination of men towards skin care and other grooming products is expected to drive the retail cosmetics market during forecast period. Moreover, rising consumer awareness, preference to buy advanced skin care products which not only make them look beautiful but also enhance their skin type along with increasing inclination of youth population towards color cosmetics is further anticipated to drive the Indian retail cosmetic market in the coming years.
Some of the major players operating in the Indian retail cosmetics market are: Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Emami Limited, L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Product Limited, Dabur India Ltd., Gillette India Limited, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd., Himalaya Drug Company, Modi Revlon Pvt. Ltd., Marico Ltd., Vini Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., and Nivea India Pvt. Ltd.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian retail cosmetics market.
- To define, classify and forecast the Indian retail cosmetics market based on type, distribution channel and company.
- To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Indian retail cosmetics market.
- To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the operation of the industry in the country.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Top Sources of Information
4.2. Average Monthly Expenditure on Cosmetic Products
4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5. Global Retail Cosmetics Market Overview
6. India Retail Cosmetics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Body Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances, Others)
6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, General Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel Others)
6.2.3. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Type
6.3.2. By Distribution Channel
7. India Body Care Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Distribution Channel
7.3. Product Benchmarking
7.4. Competition Outlook
8. India Color Cosmetics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Distribution Channel
8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4. Competition Outlook
9. India Men's Grooming Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Distribution Channel
9.3. Product Benchmarking
9.4. Competition Outlook
10. India Fragrances Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Distribution Channel
10.3. Product Benchmarking
10.4. Competition Outlook
11. Supply Chain Analysis
12. Import Export Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. India Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Company Profiles
17.1.1. Hindustan Unilever Limited
17.1.2. L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd.
17.1.3. Godrej Consumer Product Limited
17.1.4. Dabur India Ltd.
17.1.5. Gillette India Limited
17.1.6. Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.
17.1.7. Himalaya Drug Company
17.1.8. Modi Revlon Pvt. Ltd.
17.1.9. Emami Limited
17.1.10. Marico Ltd.
17.1.11. Vini Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.
17.1.12. Nivea India Pvt. Ltd.
18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msofvf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.