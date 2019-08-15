The Retail Cosmetics Market in India, 2014-2019 & 2024 - A $26 Billion Market Opportunity by 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Retail Cosmetics Market By Type, By Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, General Stores, Exclusive/Speciality Stores & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian retail cosmetics market was valued over $ 10,441 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 16%, to reach around $ 25,987 million by 2024.

Growing disposable income of the population, emergence of online retail and increasing inclination of men towards skin care and other grooming products is expected to drive the retail cosmetics market during forecast period. Moreover, rising consumer awareness, preference to buy advanced skin care products which not only make them look beautiful but also enhance their skin type along with increasing inclination of youth population towards color cosmetics is further anticipated to drive the Indian retail cosmetic market in the coming years.

Some of the major players operating in the Indian retail cosmetics market are: Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Emami Limited, L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd., Godrej Consumer Product Limited, Dabur India Ltd., Gillette India Limited, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd., Himalaya Drug Company, Modi Revlon Pvt. Ltd., Marico Ltd., Vini Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd., and Nivea India Pvt. Ltd.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Indian retail cosmetics market.

To define, classify and forecast the Indian retail cosmetics market based on type, distribution channel and company.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Indian retail cosmetics market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the operation of the industry in the country.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Top Sources of Information

4.2. Average Monthly Expenditure on Cosmetic Products

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. Global Retail Cosmetics Market Overview



6. India Retail Cosmetics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Body Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Men's Grooming, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances, Others)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, General Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel Others)

6.2.3. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Type

6.3.2. By Distribution Channel



7. India Body Care Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Distribution Channel

7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4. Competition Outlook



8. India Color Cosmetics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Distribution Channel

8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4. Competition Outlook



9. India Men's Grooming Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Distribution Channel

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Competition Outlook



10. India Fragrances Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Distribution Channel

10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4. Competition Outlook



11. Supply Chain Analysis



12. Import Export Analysis



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



16. India Economic Profile



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Company Profiles

17.1.1. Hindustan Unilever Limited

17.1.2. L'Oreal India Pvt. Ltd.

17.1.3. Godrej Consumer Product Limited

17.1.4. Dabur India Ltd.

17.1.5. Gillette India Limited

17.1.6. Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.

17.1.7. Himalaya Drug Company

17.1.8. Modi Revlon Pvt. Ltd.

17.1.9. Emami Limited

17.1.10. Marico Ltd.

17.1.11. Vini Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

17.1.12. Nivea India Pvt. Ltd.



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/msofvf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.