Novel Technologies Driving Infectious Disease Management, 2019 - CRISPR-Based Diagnostics; Immunoassays & Colorimetric Tests; Molecular Diagnostics; Multidisciplinary Technologies; Nanopore Technology

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Novel Technologies Driving Infectious Disease Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service covers emerging diagnostic technologies that can transform infectious disease management.



CRISPR-based diagnostics: CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) can deliver rapid, portable and accurate diagnostics tests for field applications. This report deals with two major US-based players developing CRISPR-based point-of-care (POC) rapid diagnostic tests which can be used with or without a smartphone for detection of pathogens with improved precision.



Immunoassays and colorimetric tests: Immunoassays and colorimetric assays have been the most popular and conventional diagnostic tests used for rapid detection of infections. This research service shed light on some of the most recent advancements in immunoassays and colorimetric-based diagnostic tests for a wide variety of infections, sepsis, malaria, Lyme Disease, and Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs).



Molecular Diagnostics: Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has been proved to be the most accurate diagnostic test for genomic biomarker detection, however, its application in the field as rapid diagnostic was hindered due to obvious limitations. New advancements in instruments, reagents (dry chemistry) and PCR technology are accelerating pathogen identification. This research service provides an introduction to some of the most groundbreaking technologies in molecular diagnosis having great potential in field applications.



Multidisciplinary technologies: Developments in microfluidic technology, magnetic resonance, telecommunications, physics (surface acoustic waves) and many more are powering the exiting molecular diagnostics. Certain combinations are portrayed here.



Application of bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, and computational approaches: Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized life sciences and healthcare. However, current laboratory-based approaches are still slow and time-intensive. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI), computer programming, bioinformatics tools, and cloud technology have enabled the generation of sophisticated databases. NGS along with these diverse approaches are transforming pathogen identification and provide more targeted and actionable treatments. Selected novel approached is described in this research service.



Nanopore Technology: New developments in nanotechnology are being applied to miniaturizing the devices for portable and field-based applications. Nanoscale lab-on-chip devices require a minimum amount of biological sample. Nanodevices are developed for NGS, detection of proteins and other biological analyte and have wide applications from clinical, agriculture to forensic and even space research. This research service summarizes two leading players and their nanopore technologies.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Background: Innovating to Address the Diagnostic Gaps

1.2 Research Scope: Emerging Infection Diagnostic Technologies

1.3 Analysis Framework: Core Value

1.4 Research Methodology: Five Steps Toward Success

1.5 Key Findings of Global Infection Diagnostic Technologies



2. Technology Snapshot

2.1 Drivers and Challenges in Point of Need Infection Diagnostics

2.2 Overview of Recent and Emerging Infection Diagnosis Trends

2.3 Snapshot of Diagnostic Technologies

2.4 Next Generation Infection Diagnostic Technologies, Global, 2019



3. CRISPR-based Rapid Diagnostic Technology Platforms

3.1 Mobile Connected CRISPR-based Paper Diagnostic Tests

3.2 CRISPR Combined With Synthetic Biology for Infection Diagnosis



4. Updated Immuno- and Colorimetric Assays for Infection Diagnosis

4.1 Saliva-based Rapid Diagnosis Test for Subclinical Plasmodium Infections

4.2 Ultra-rapid Diagnosis of Sepsis in 5 Minutes

4.3 5-in-1 Mobile Connected Urine Testing

4.4 Improved C6 Peptide-based ELISA for Lyme Disease Diagnosis



5. Innovative Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies for Point of Need Applications

5.1 Ultrafast 10 Minute Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.2 Portable Real-time PCR Platform for Pathogen Identification

5.3 Blood-to-sequencing Results for Blood Infections Within 3 Hours

5.4 Toehold Probe Multiplexed Platform for Infection Diagnosis

5.5 Time-Resolved Fluorescence Platform for Routine Pathogen Identification

5.6 Partzymes-based Multiplex PCR for Multiple Pathogens Detection

5.7 CoPrimersTM and RadioProbeTM Improve Specificity of Diagnostic PCR



6. Multidisciplinary Diagnostic Platforms

6.1 AI, Computational and Bioinformatics-based Diagnostic Platforms

6.2 Magnetic Resonance, PCR, Microfluidics and NGP-based Combination Approaches for Infection Diagnosis

6.3 Surface Acoustic Wave Biosensors for Infection Diagnosis

6.4 Nanotechnology, Sequencing, and Bioinformatics for Numerous Diagnostic Applications



7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Ideal Point of Care Rapid Diagnostic Test

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Molecular Diagnostics

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Multidisciplinary Approaches

7.4 Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



8. Key Industry Influencers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u77y1x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.