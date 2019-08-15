Automotive Plastics: Analysis on Asia-Pacific Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Plastics: Asia-Pacific Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report covers the overview and clear understanding of the automotive plastics market scenario in Asia-Pacific and analysis of market trends in the region, with market data considering 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2024 with a projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024.
Market estimates represent revenue by plastic manufacturers for automotive segments in Asia-Pacific. This report considers passenger vehicles and light and heavy commercial vehicles within the automotive industry. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The report covers discussion of technological and economic trends that are affecting the automotive plastics market in Asia-Pacific. It also explains the major drivers and current trends within the automotive plastics industry and presents the growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries in the Asia-Pacific region.
The report also includes discussion of the types of plastics used in different end-uses in the automotive industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the profiles of the major manufacturers operating in the Asia-Pacific automotive plastics market.
This report includes:
- 71 data tables and 25 additional tables
- An overview of Asia-Pacific markets for plastic products
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Evaluation of market size and forecast for automotive plastics, by type and applications in terms of value and volume
- A look at the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market leaders
- Examination of factors driving the growth of the automotive plastics market in Asia-Pacific
- Detailed profiles of major players in the market, including Arkema SA, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DowDuPont Inc., Teijin Ltd., and Magna International Inc.
Engineers have been replacing metals and other traditional materials with plastics to cope with the changing market conditions in the automotive industry to reduce the weight of vehicles, enhance fuel-efficiency, cut down fuel emissions, and reduce material-related failures, downtime, and maintenance in the automotive industry, among other reasons. Thus, the booming automotive industry is likely to drive the automotive plastics market in Asia-Pacific in the coming years.
Some other benefits of the usage plastics in vehicles include:
- Minimum corrosion, allowing longer vehicle life.
- Substantial design freedom, allowing advanced creativity and innovation.
- Flexibility in integrating components.
- Safety, comfort and economy.
- Recyclability
Such advantages offered by the plastics enable them to also be used in interior applications, applications which involve high temperatures, and other corrosive fluid contact applications in the automotive, aviation, rail and marine segments. The use of plastics in the automotive industry is ever increasing with the demand on the industry to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Country Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Dynamics
- Overview
- Evolution
- Lightweighting of Vehicles
- Need for Lightweighting
- Benefits of Lightweighting
- Factors Driving the Growth of the Automotive Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific
- Replacement of Traditional Materials and Part Integration
- Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles
- Rising Concerns for Passenger Safety
- Plastics Provide Comfort and Cost-Effective Design Opportunities
- Cutting Edge Innovations and Sustainability
- Plastics Recovery at the End of Life
- Energy Savings and Reduction of CO2 Emissions
- Other Factors That Affect the Automotive Plastics Market
- Consumption Pattern of Plastics
- Rapid Industrialization and Economic Development
- Renewable-sourced or Bio-based Materials for the Automotive Industry
- Volatility in the Plastics Industry
- Future Outlook
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Polymer Type
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Type
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Overview
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Major Companies Producing Polypropylene
- Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Overview
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Major Manufacturers
- Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Overview
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Major Manufacturers
- Applications in Automotive Industry
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country
- Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)
- Overview
- Major Manufacturers
- Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country
- High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Overview
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Major Manufacturers
- Use in the Automotive Industry
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country
- Poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA)
- Overview
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Major Manufacturers
- Applications in Automotive Industry
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Overview
- Major Manufacturers
- Applications in the Automotive Industry
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country
- Others
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application
- Interior
- Exterior
- Electrical Components
- Under the Hood Components
- Major Challenges
- Other Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Vehicle Type
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Country
- Overview
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Chapter 8 Recent Developments
- Industry Overview
- Recent Developments by Key Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Overview
- Arkema Sa
- Akro-Plastic Gmbh
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- BASF SE
- Borealis Ag
- Celanese Corp.
- Compagnie Plastic Omnium
- Covestro Ag
- Daicel Polymer Ltd.
- Dowdupont
- Dsm Engineering Plastics B.V.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Lanxess Corp.
- Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Magna International Inc.
- RTP Co.
- Sabic
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59w71a
