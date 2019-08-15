Automotive Plastics: Analysis on Asia-Pacific Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Plastics: Asia-Pacific Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the report covers the overview and clear understanding of the automotive plastics market scenario in Asia-Pacific and analysis of market trends in the region, with market data considering 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2024 with a projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024.

Market estimates represent revenue by plastic manufacturers for automotive segments in Asia-Pacific. This report considers passenger vehicles and light and heavy commercial vehicles within the automotive industry. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The report covers discussion of technological and economic trends that are affecting the automotive plastics market in Asia-Pacific. It also explains the major drivers and current trends within the automotive plastics industry and presents the growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report also includes discussion of the types of plastics used in different end-uses in the automotive industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the profiles of the major manufacturers operating in the Asia-Pacific automotive plastics market.



This report includes:

71 data tables and 25 additional tables

An overview of Asia-Pacific markets for plastic products

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Evaluation of market size and forecast for automotive plastics, by type and applications in terms of value and volume

A look at the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market leaders

Examination of factors driving the growth of the automotive plastics market in Asia-Pacific

Detailed profiles of major players in the market, including Arkema SA, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DowDuPont Inc., Teijin Ltd., and Magna International Inc.

Engineers have been replacing metals and other traditional materials with plastics to cope with the changing market conditions in the automotive industry to reduce the weight of vehicles, enhance fuel-efficiency, cut down fuel emissions, and reduce material-related failures, downtime, and maintenance in the automotive industry, among other reasons. Thus, the booming automotive industry is likely to drive the automotive plastics market in Asia-Pacific in the coming years.



Some other benefits of the usage plastics in vehicles include:

Minimum corrosion, allowing longer vehicle life.

Substantial design freedom, allowing advanced creativity and innovation.

Flexibility in integrating components.

Safety, comfort and economy.

Recyclability

Such advantages offered by the plastics enable them to also be used in interior applications, applications which involve high temperatures, and other corrosive fluid contact applications in the automotive, aviation, rail and marine segments. The use of plastics in the automotive industry is ever increasing with the demand on the industry to reduce weight and increase fuel efficiency.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Country Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview and Dynamics

Overview

Evolution

Lightweighting of Vehicles

Need for Lightweighting

Benefits of Lightweighting

Factors Driving the Growth of the Automotive Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific

Replacement of Traditional Materials and Part Integration

Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

Rising Concerns for Passenger Safety

Plastics Provide Comfort and Cost-Effective Design Opportunities

Cutting Edge Innovations and Sustainability

Plastics Recovery at the End of Life

Energy Savings and Reduction of CO2 Emissions

Other Factors That Affect the Automotive Plastics Market

Consumption Pattern of Plastics

Rapid Industrialization and Economic Development

Renewable-sourced or Bio-based Materials for the Automotive Industry

Volatility in the Plastics Industry

Future Outlook

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Polymer Type

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Type

Polypropylene (PP)

Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Major Companies Producing Polypropylene

Applications in the Automotive Industry

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country

Polyurethane (PU)

Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Major Manufacturers

Applications in the Automotive Industry

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Major Manufacturers

Applications in Automotive Industry

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene (ABS)

Overview

Major Manufacturers

Applications in the Automotive Industry

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Major Manufacturers

Use in the Automotive Industry

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country

Poly (methyl methacrylate) (PMMA)

Overview

Advantages and Disadvantages

Major Manufacturers

Applications in Automotive Industry

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country

Polycarbonate (PC)

Overview

Major Manufacturers

Applications in the Automotive Industry

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country

Others

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Application

Interior

Exterior

Electrical Components

Under the Hood Components

Major Challenges

Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Vehicle Type

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Country

Overview

Market Size Estimation and Forecast, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Chapter 8 Recent Developments

Industry Overview

Recent Developments by Key Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Overview

Arkema Sa

Akro-Plastic Gmbh

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BASF SE

Borealis Ag

Celanese Corp.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Covestro Ag

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Dowdupont

Dsm Engineering Plastics B.V.

Evonik Industries Ag

Lanxess Corp.

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Magna International Inc.

RTP Co.

Sabic

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

